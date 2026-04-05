RoughRiders Extend League-Best Point Streak to 17, Clinch Home Playoffs

Published on April 4, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders extended their league-best point streak to 17 games, clinched home playoff hockey, and even recorded a Gordie Howe hat trick while claiming all six points again this past week.

The RoughRiders extended their home win streak to five games and their road win streak to nine games with a 4-1 win over the Des Moines Buccaneers Friday night at The Stable and a 5-1 win in Waterloo Saturday night at Young Arena. All three wins this past week were Dupaco Cowbell Cup victories.

Nine different RoughRiders recorded multiple points over the weekend, led by Connor Davis with a strong eight points, including a Gordie Howe hat trick Saturday night. A Gordie Howe hat trick occurs when a player records a goal, an assist, and a fight in the same game, named after hockey legend Gordie Howe, who was known for his toughness, skill, and all-around play.

On Friday, Ryan Cameron stopped nine shots for his 24th win of the season while the RoughRiders held the Buccaneers to just 10 shots on goal. Braiden Scuderi scored his 13th goal of the season, with Davis assisting on Scuderi's goal. Davis also added two goals of his own and finished the night with three points.

On Saturday, Ruben Westerling started the scoring with his 11th goal of the season and recorded a two-point night. Jackson Fox scored his 10th goal of the season to become the 11th RoughRiders player to reach the 10-goal mark this season. Henry Lechner scored his 15th goal of the season and also recorded a two-point night, while Lucas Siomos added two assists. Carter Ernst scored a goal in the second period in his first game back in the lineup since returning from his Minnesota high school season.

Joseph Skidmore played strong Saturday, stopping 21 shots for his 11th victory of the season.

Jason Musa tallied two goals and an assist Friday and added an assist Saturday to extend his point streak to four games with eight points during that stretch. Nick Romeo also recorded assists Friday and Saturday to extend his point streak to four games.

The RoughRiders improve to 17-7-5 at The Stable, 18-9-4 on the road, and 35-16-9 overall, good for 79 points and second place in the Eastern Conference standings. The RoughRiders have also secured home ice for the 2026 Clark Cup Playoffs.

Playoff seedings are not yet set, so stay tuned for more information as the RoughRiders return to The Stable this coming weekend for their final two regular season home games against the Youngstown Phantoms on April 3 and April 4 as they look to secure a first-round bye.

You don't want to miss this matchup. Get your tickets now - it's going to be a showdown between the two hottest teams in the Eastern Conference.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

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