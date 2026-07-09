Roed Joins NTDP in '26

Published on July 9, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Forward Nash Roed will skate for the National Team Development Program Under 18s during the 2026/27 season, with an eye towards becoming a Waterloo Black Hawk in the autumn of 2027.

The still-16-year-old forward made his junior hockey debut for the Black Hawks last spring. Waterloo originally selected Roed during the first round of the 2025 United States Hockey League Phase I Draft. As Roed plays for the NTDP, the situation provides the Hawks with a unique vantage point to track his development.

"The entire Black Hawks organization would like to congratulate Nash on this opportunity; we hope the 2026/27 season includes some great experiences and a couple of medals from international competition," said Waterloo General Manager Kevin Gibson. "We look forward to Nash continuing his development and becoming a fan favorite at Young Arena in 2027/28."

Roed played his first USHL game as a Hawks affiliate during a matchup with the Chicago Steel on March 6th. He skated in a total of 11 late-season Waterloo games, producing four points (one goal, three assists). Ironically, Roed's first USHL goal was scored against the NTDP U18s during a March 20th matchup in Plymouth, Michigan. The Hawks won by a 3-2 score that night.

The Minnesota native starred for White Bear Lake High School throughout the 2025/26 season. Although he was just a sophomore, Roed led the Bears in goals (20), assists (22), and points (42). White Bear Lake finished the season with a 13-12-3 record and reached their section championship game.

NTDP teams face a strenuous hybrid schedule. Each year, the Under 18s play a portion of their games against USHL opponents. They also meet college hockey programs; in 2026/27 they face Denver, Michigan, Michigan State, and Boston College. International competitions in Switzerland and Czechia will also help the U18s prepare to represent the United States during the 2027 IIHF World Under 18 Championships in Duluth.

Several notable players have had successful seasons with the Black Hawks after spending one or more years in Plymouth. Most recently, Brendan McMorrow helped Waterloo reach the 2025 Clark Cup Final after two seasons with the NTDP. McMorrow was a 2025 Los Angeles Kings draft pick and won a 2026 NCAA Championship at Denver. Previously, Ryder Rolston went from the NTDP to the Hawks, then to the 2020 NHL Draft. Joe Cassetti spent parts of three seasons in Waterloo - appearing in 128 games, with 39 goals and 35 assists - following his time with the NTDP from 2015 to 2017.







United States Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

Roed Joins NTDP in '26 - Waterloo Black Hawks

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