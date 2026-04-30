Madison Capitols Sign Aiden Ali to Tender Agreement

Published on April 30, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







The Madison Capitols have signed Aiden Ali, a 6'1", 185-pound defenseman from Little Caesars 15U AAA to a United States Hockey League (USHL) tender agreement for the 2026-27 season.

Ali had eight goals and 10 assists in 21 games for Little Caesars in the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association (MAHA) this season, while also registering three assists in a trio of playoff games. Ali had three goals and 26 assists in 34 games for the Chicago Reapers 14U last season.

"Aiden shows impressive maturity in his game for a young player. He plays with a strong, balanced base that supports a physical style and uses smooth, efficient skating to consistently close plays defensively," said Madison Head Coach and General Manager Andy Brandt. "He is also a reliable puck mover who makes high-percentage decisions to transition his team out of the defensive zone. Over the past month, our communication with Aiden has highlighted his strong understanding of the game and his motivation to be coached. We are excited for the opportunity to work with him and support his continued development."

The USHL tender process allows teams to sign up to two 2010 birth-year players in exchange for their first- and second-round picks in the 2026 USHL Phase I Draft. As a result of their tender signings this year, the Capitols have forfeited their first-round and second-round picks in Phase I of the USHL Draft. Each tendered player will join their respective team's roster the next season and play at least 55% of the team's regular-season games.

"I chose the Capitols because of the strong development path and the reputation for helping players grow both on and off the ice," said Ali. "From everything I've seen and heard, it's a place where hard work and team culture really matter. I'm excited for the opportunity to compete, improve my game, and be part of such a respected organization. I can't wait to get started and contribute however I can."

Ali is the eleventh player to sign a USHL Phase I tender agreement this season. Previously signed tenders include: Dominik Bednar (Sioux City Musketeers), Zaac Charbonneau (Muskegon Lumberjacks), Dominik Stefan Domonkos (Tri-City Storm), Liam Fournier (Cedar Rapids RoughRiders), Blake Wilichoski (Cedar Rapids RoughRiders), Chris Pinko (Des Moines Buccaneers), Matty Lynn (Omaha Lancers), Quinn Kaiser (Madison Capitols), Dylan Delgado (Sioux Falls Stampede), and Austin Hall (Youngstown Phantoms).







United States Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.