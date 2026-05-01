Gamblers Tender Ben Slavick

Published on May 1, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers have signed forward Ben Slavick to a tender agreement for the 2026-27 United States Hockey League (USHL) season.

Slavick, 16, is a native of Westland, Mich. and played for the Detroit Little Caesars 15-only team during the 2025-26 season. In 51 games over the course of the year, Slavick scored 32 goals, 39 assists and 71 points. He added another three goals and 10 points for Caesars at the 2026 OHL Cup earlier this month after helping his team reach the quarterfinal round of the USA Hockey Tier 1 National Championship tournament held in Green Bay/De Pere in late March.

"We are thrilled to have Ben join the Green Bay Gamblers and take this next big step in his development with us," said Head Coach and General Manager Patrick McCadden. "He brings size, skill and intelligence to the mix as a power forward who can impact the game positively in all zones. Having Ben and his brother Joey together on our team is exciting for their family and us, and we look forward to helping them continue their development here."

The USHL allows each of its member teams to tender up to two players that are eligible for the upcoming Phase I USHL Draft. Players signed to a tender secure a guaranteed spot on the team's active/main roster and must play in at least 55 percent of their team's games during the regular season.

"I am happy and honored to be a part of the Green Bay Gamblers organization," Ben Slavick said. "I had a firsthand look at the Gamblers through my brother, Joey, so joining him in the USHL for the coming season is a real thrill for myself and our family. I am thankful to my family, coaches, and all who helped me get to this point. I can't wait to get started."

"Ben is an outstanding addition to our hockey club after making huge strides throughout the season," said Kirk Luedeke, Gamblers Assistant General Manager/Director of Scouting. "He had a terrific season, including being selected to USA Hockey National Team Development 40-man camp, and making a big impact in both Tier 1 Nationals here in De Pere and the OHL Cup. We are excited for what comes next, as he brings his size, real skill and high hockey IQ to our team."

Ben's brother, Joey, finished the 2025-26 season with 17 wins in 29 appearances. The Slavicks are the first brother duo to play for the Gamblers at the same time since Nick and Jack Poehling in the 2015-16 USHL campaign.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2026

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