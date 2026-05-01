Fighting Saints Reach Phase II Tender Agreement with Goaltender Luke Carrithers

Published on May 1, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints have signed goaltender Luke Carrithers to a Phase II Tender Agreement and a USHL Standard Player Development Agreement for the 2026-27 season.

Carrithers, a Western Michigan commit, spent the last two seasons as part of the USA National Team Development Program. With the NTDP, Carrithers played in 97 games across international competition and the USHL.

"We are excited to add a person and goaltender of Luke's caliber," said General Manager Trevor Edwards. "His experience both in the USHL and internationally will be extremely valuable to our team."

The 2008-born Minnesota native stands at 6-1, 196 and played in 11 USHL games this season with the U18 squad. In those 11 games, Carrithers logged an .899 save percentage and his first-career shutout on Dec. 6 against Youngstown.

Carrithers is ranked as the 28th North American goaltender on the final NHL Central Scouting Rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft in June. Carrithers played in two games at the U18 World Championships, recording a pair of wins, a shutout and a .943 save percentage for Team USA.

The Saints' agreement with Carrithers comes ahead of the USHL Phase II Draft scheduled for Tuesday, May 5th with the Phase I Draft a day earlier.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2026

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