Steel Host Rock & Roll Night with Guitar Pick Giveaway for Fox Valley Farewell Tour Stop this Saturday

Published on October 15, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Steel will look to plug in and turn the amp up to 11 on home ice for Rock & Roll Night on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 6:05 pm against the Madison Capitols.

The first 500 fans will receive a special Fox Valley Farewell Tour-themed Guitar Pick for the first music-themed tour stop of the season. The next stop is Saturday, Nov. 8 for Decades Night, where the Steel will visit the different eras of music spanning through the 80's, 90's, and 2000's.

Chicago will visit the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders for the first time this season on Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:05 pm before returning home to close out the weekend.

Last weekend, the Steel (4-3-0-0, 8 pts.) were swept for the first time this season with a pair of losses to Dubuque. Chicago kept the weekend opener close on Oct. 10, scoring two goals in the third period to stay within striking distance, but couldn't find the equalizer in a 4-3 loss. Jason Millett scored his first USHL goal and Timo Kazda and Easton Pace each potted a goal. Steel goaltender Louis-Felix Charrois stopped 23 of 26 shots in defeat.

Chicago took to the road the following night and were on the receiving end of a historic 11-4 loss. The 11 goals are believed to be the most allowed in a single game by the Steel in franchise history. The scoring outburst set a franchise record for Dubuque for the most goals scored in a single game, beating their previous record of 10, which was set three times. Nate Chorlton scored his first USHL goal and Kolin Sisson, Henry Major, and Ashton Schultz each scored their second goal of the season.

The Steel don't square off with Dubuque again until the first week of January.

The weekend saw continued offensive success for two new faces and a seasoned veteran for the Steel.

James Scantlebury registered an assist in each game against Dubuque to extend his point streak to four games. He has recorded at least one point in all but one game and leads the Steel in points (7) and assists (5). He ranks second in USHL rookie scoring and leads all rookies in assists.

Easton Pace stayed hot with a point in each game that extended his point streak to five games, the fourth-longest active point streak in the league. During his streak, Pace has recorded five points (2G-3A), and he has tallied a point in all but one game. He ranks second on the Steel in points (6) and assists (4).

Third-year forward Kolin Sisson found the back of the net on Oct. 11 and has recorded a point in three of the last four games (1G-3A). The Providence commit scored a goal during the season opener on Sept. 18 before being held scoreless for the next two games. He has recorded five shots on goal in the last three games and tallied a shootout goal during Chicago's shootout win on Oct. 3.

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (5-1-0-1, 11 pts.) split a series with Youngstown last weekend, spoiling the Phantoms' home opener with a 5-2 win on Oct. 10 before falling the following night 5-3. Youngstown got on the board first in the opening game before Cedar Rapids scored four straight goals, all from different skaters, to take a 4-1 lead. Youngstown got one back, but Justin Graf capped off a two-goal night with an empty-net goal to cement the win.

The RoughRiders opened the scoring the following night but had the script flipped on them as Youngstown scored four consecutive goals. Cedar Rapids scored a late power play goal to build momentum but couldn't finish.

Graf has scored a point in five of the last six games for Cedar Rapids and is tied for the team lead in points (9) and leads the team in goals (5). He has tallied one game-winning goal and one power play goal and has a power play assist. He has scored on 33.3% of his shots.

Jason Musa is tied with Graf in points and leads the team in assists (6). He is tied for the team lead in power play assists (2) and has posted one game-winning goal.

Ruben Westerling has led the charge on the man advantage for the RoughRiders with four power play points, which leads the team. Two of his four goals have come on the power play, as have two of his four assists. He has registered a point in six consecutive games, tied for the second-longest point streak in the USHL this season.

Cedar Rapids head coach Mark Carlson celebrated his 779th USHL victory on Oct. 3, setting the USHL record for all-time regular season wins. The record-setting victory came in his 1,500th game as head coach. Carlson has coached the RoughRiders for 26 seasons and has coached the most USHL games in history.

Chicago has allowed a power play goal in five consecutive games and will go against the league's second -best power play unit in Cedar Rapids after battling the top unit in Dubuque last weekend. The RoughRiders have scored eight times on 31 opportunities (25.8%). They have scored on the man advantage in three consecutive games.

The Steel are 53-59-5-4 all-time against Cedar Rapids and 24-31-3-2 on the road. Friday is the first of four scheduled matchups between the two teams this season. Cedar Rapids won all four games against the Steel last season and outscored Chicago 15-8.

The Madison Capitols (5-3-0-0, 10 pts.) battled the Lincoln Stars on the road last weekend and came away with two points following a 2-1 win on Oct. 10 before being shut out 4-0 the following night.

Ronan Buckberger and Sam Kappell each tallied a goal for Madison in the Oct. 10 victory.

Kappell has been one of the league's top scorers and leads the Capitols in goals (5) and is second in points (6). He has scored three power play goals, which ranks tied for the most in the USHL this season and leads the team. He has tallied two game-winning goals, also tied for the most in the league. Two of Kappell's five goals came against the Steel on Sept. 27, his first the game-winner and the second a power play tally.

The Steel are 46-19-5-0 all-time against Madison and 24-10-2-0 at home. Saturday is the second of eight scheduled matchups between Chicago and Madison this season. The Capitols took the season opener against the Steel with a 5-3 win at Fox Valley Ice Arena on Sept. 27.

The two will play three consecutive games against one another in a span of seven days in mid- January.

Following Saturday's game, t he Steel will host a Pre-Game Trunk-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 24 at 5:30 pm CT before a Steel Spook-Tacular against Green Bay at 7:05 pm.

Single-game, group, and premium seating tickets for the 2025-2026 season are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, October 17 at Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (7:05 pm CT)

Saturday, October 18 vs. Madison Capitols (6:05 pm CT) | Rock & Roll Night | Guitar Pick Giveaway

Friday, October 24 vs. Green Bay Gamblers (7:05 pm CT) | Steel Spook-Tacular | Pre- Game Trunk-or-Treat







