Lancers Acquire Markonidis from Lincoln

Published on October 15, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Omaha Lancers announced Wednesday the acquisition of forward Lefty Markonidis from the Lincoln Stars in exchange for a 2026 Phase 2 5th round draft pick.

Markonidis is in the midst of his second season in the USHL. The Union commit scored 20 goals as a rookie in Lincoln last season with 19 of them coming at even strength. His best stretch of the campaign came Mar. 6-Apr. 4 when he scored eight times over a 10-game span. Markonidis has scored two goals in six games so far this season.

"With his experience in the league he gives us veteran leadership in our locker room," Lancers general manager Marc Fritsche said. "Obviously he had success in the league last year netting 20 goals. He'll bring a scoring punch to our lineup."

The Hudson, Mass. native previously split the 2023-24 season between Avon Regals 18U AAA and Avon Old Farms Prep School. Markonidis combined to produce 64 points (27+37) over 48 games.

"We spoke with Coach (Josh) Hauge with Union and he had great stuff to say about Lefty," Lancers head coach Ron Fogarty said. "This is someone who has a knack for the net. He's a great skater with an excellent release. We've seen what he has done from our head-to-head matchups and we're excited to add him."

Markonidis and the Lancers face the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders tonight at Liberty First Credit Union Arena at 7:05 p.m.







