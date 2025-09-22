Stars Acquire Prušek from Fighting Saints

Published on September 22, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars General Manager Nick Fabrizio announced today that the Stars have acquired defenseman Jáchym Prušek from the Dubuque Fighting Saints in exchange for a 2026 6th round - Phase II draft pick.

Prušek hails from Czechia and is playing his first season in the USHL. The 19-year-old has scored one goal in two games with the Fighting Saints.

Prior to joining Dubuque, Prušek spent the 2024-25 season in Czechia, recording five goals and 18 assists with the BK Mladá Boleslav U20 team.

The Stars welcome fans to the Ice Box for the home opener against the Sioux Falls Stampede this Friday at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com







