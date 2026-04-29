2026 Western Conference Finals Set

Published on April 29, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Fargo Force News Release







Adult Tickets in the On the Glass, Black, Blue and Yellow Zone seats for the playoffs are just 10 DOLLARS! Club Row and Black & Blue Diamond Seats will remain the same price as the regular season. Tickets for students ages 13 - College are just 5 DOLLARS and Kids 12 years old and under get into the Clark Cup Playoffs for FREE! Free kids tickets must be claimed in person at the Scheels Arena box office, they can not be secured online via ticketmaster.com.

Coors Light is a proud sponsor of the Fargo Force Playoffs and will offer 2 for 1 Coors Light at every home playoff game ALL GAME LONG! The Western Conference Semi-Final Games will be brodcast live over the air on MVLY Channel 11.3 on Friday, May 8 and OVLY Channel 11.4 on Saturday, May 9 if needed. The games will also be available to watch via FloHockey and listen live on the radio via 740 THE FAN!

Western Conference Semi-Finals | Game 3

Friday, May 8 vs Sioux Falls Stampede @ Scheels Arena

Doors open at 6:05pm Puck Drop @ 7:05pm

$10 Adult Tickets | $5 Student Tickets (13 - College) | FREE for Kids 12 & Under (only available at the box office)

Light Up Playoff Rally Towel Giveaway courtesy of MSF & the Fargo Force for the first 2,000 fans!

2 for 1 Coors Light at every Fargo Force home playoff game ALL GAME LONG!

Western Conference Finals | Game 4 (if needed)

Saturday, May 9 vs Sioux Falls Stampede @ Scheels Arena

Doors open at 5:05pm Puck Drop @ 6:05pm

$10 Adult Tickets | $5 Student Tickets (13 - College) | FREE for Kids 12 & Under (only available at the box office)

2 for 1 Coors Light at every Fargo Force home playoff game ALL GAME LONG!







United States Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026

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