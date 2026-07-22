Thank You, Callie Sitter and Casey Mignone

Published on July 22, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - The Muskegon Lumberjacks would like to thank Callie Sitter and Casey Mignone for their contributions to the organization as they prepare for the next chapters of their careers.

Sitter joined the Lumberjacks ahead of the 2025-26 season as the team's athletic trainer. Returning to the USHL for her second stint, she came to Muskegon after serving as the athletic trainer for the Sioux City Musketeers.

Mignone also joined the Lumberjacks prior to the 2025-26 season as an associate coach. After one season in Muskegon, he heads across Lake Michigan to join the coaching staff of the newly relocated Chicago Steel. Before arriving in Muskegon, Mignone spent time behind the bench at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

With Sitter and Mignone on the bench, the Lumberjacks returned to the Clark Cup Final for the second consecutive season and captured the organization's third Eastern Conference Championship in the last 10 years.

The Lumberjacks thank Callie and Casey for everything they brought to the organization and wish them both the very best in their future endeavors.







United States Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2026

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