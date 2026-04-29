Dates, Times Announced for Conference Finals

Published on April 28, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







The United States Hockey League (USHL) has announced dates, times, and matchups for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals of the 2026 Clark Cup Playoffs.

The Clark Cup Playoffs opened with a three-game first-round series between the #3 and #6 seeds and the #4 and #5 seeds from each conference. The top two seeded teams in each conference received a first-round bye.

The Conference Semifinals, Conference Finals, and Clark Cup Final rounds are all best-of-five series with a 2-2-1 format, with games 1, 2, and 5 played at the higher seed. The higher seed for the Clark Cup Final is determined by which team had more points in the regular season. If the two teams have an equivalent number of regular-season points, the first tiebreaker is regulation or overtime wins.

Eastern Conference Final

Game 1: #6 Madison Capitols at #5 Muskegon Lumberjacks - Friday, May 1, 7:10 p.m. ET

Game 2: #6 Madison Capitols at #5 Muskegon Lumberjacks - Saturday, May 2, 6:10 p.m. ET

Game 3: #5 Muskegon Lumberjacks at #6 Madison Capitols - Friday, May 8, 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 4: #5 Muskegon Lumberjacks at #6 Madison Capitols - Saturday, May 9, 7:05 p.m. CT*

Game 5: #6 Madison Capitols at #5 Muskegon Lumberjacks - Monday, May 11, 7:10 p.m. ET*

Western Conference Final

Game 1: #2 Fargo Force at #1 Sioux Falls Stampede - Friday, May 1, 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 2: #2 Fargo Force at #1 Sioux Falls Stampede - Saturday, May 2, 6:05 p.m. CT

Game 3: #1 Sioux Falls Stampede at #2 Fargo Force - Friday, May 8, 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 4: #1 Sioux Falls Stampede at #2 Fargo Force - Saturday, May 9, 6:05 p.m. CT*

Game 5: #2 Fargo Force at #1 Sioux Falls Stampede - Tuesday, May 12, 7:05 p.m. CT*

*If necessary







United States Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2026

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