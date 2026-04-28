USHL Draft Set for May 4-5

Published on April 28, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







The United States Hockey League (USHL) has partnered with Puck Preps and host Madison Capitols for the 2026 Phase I Draft on Monday, May 4 at 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET and Phase II Draft on Tuesday, May 5 at 11 a.m. CT/12 p.m. ET.

The draft show will begin at 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET on Monday and 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET on Tuesday. It will be live-streamed on USHL social and digital platforms.

PuckPreps scouts Kamron Robson, Chase Allen, Will Mountain, and Donesh Mazloum will join the League's Senior Director of Player Personnel Frank Butler in providing comprehensive, pick-by-pick coverage.

Players in the 16-year-old age category (2010 birth years) are eligible to be selected in the 2026 Phase I Draft, and players in the 17-year-old age category through the 20-year-old age category are eligible to be selected in the Phase II Draft (2006-2009 birth years).

Each team submitted an Initial Protected List (IPL) of affiliate players they chose to protect from the 2025-26 season, plus signed tendered players. In the Phase I Draft, teams make fifteen (15) selections. In the Phase II Draft, teams make selections until they have filled a 50-man protected list of players from the IPL, Phase I, and Phase II Draft.

The draft selection order is determined by the regular-season standings, with the lowest team in the 2025-26 season receiving the first overall selection.

2026 USHL Draft Order

Waterloo Black Hawks

Omaha Lancers

Tri-City Storm

Lincoln Stars

Chicago Steel

Des Moines Buccaneers

Sioux City Musketeers

Madison Capitols

Muskegon Lumberjacks

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Fargo Force

Green Bay Gamblers

Dubuque Fighting Saints

Sioux Falls Stampede

Youngstown Phantoms







United States Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2026

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