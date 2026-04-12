USHL NEWS: Dates, Times Announced for Conference Semifinals

Published on April 11, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







The United States Hockey League (USHL) has announced dates, times, and matchups for the Conference Semifinals of the 2026 Clark Cup Playoffs.

The Clark Cup Playoffs opened with a three-game first-round series between the #3 and #6 seeds and the #4 and #5 seeds from each conference. The top two seeded teams in each conference received a first-round bye.

The Conference Semifinals, Conference Finals, and Clark Cup Final rounds are all best-of-five series with a 2-2-1 format, with games 1, 2, and 5 played at the higher seed. The higher seed for the Clark Cup Final is determined by which team had more points in the regular season. If the two teams have an equivalent number of regular-season points, the first tiebreaker is regulation or overtime wins.

Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 1: #6 Madison Capitols at #1 Youngstown Phantoms - Friday, April 17, 7:05 p.m. ET

Game 2: #6 Madison Capitols at #1 Youngstown Phantoms - Saturday, April 18, 6:05 p.m. ET

Game 3: #1 Youngstown Phantoms at #6 Madison Capitols - Friday, April 24, 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 4: #1 Youngstown Phantoms at #6 Madison Capitols - Saturday, April 25, 7:05 p.m. CT*

Game 5: #6 Madison Capitols at #1 Youngstown Phantoms - Tuesday, April 28, 7:05 ET*

Game 1: #5 Muskegon Lumberjacks at #2 Dubuque Fighting Saints - Friday, April 17, 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 2: #5 Muskegon Lumberjacks at #2 Dubuque Fighting Saints - Saturday, April 18, 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 3: #2 Dubuque Fighting Saints at #5 Muskegon Lumberjacks - Friday, April 24, 7:10 p.m. ET

Game 4: #2 Dubuque Fighting Saints at #5 Muskegon Lumberjacks - Saturday, April 25, 6:10 p.m. ET*

Game 5: #5 Muskegon Lumberjacks at #2 Dubuque Fighting Saints - Tuesday, April 28, 7:05 p.m. CT*

Western Conference Semifinals

Game 1: #5 Lincoln Stars at #1 Sioux Falls Stampede - Friday, April 17, 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 2: #5 Lincoln Stars at #1 Sioux Falls Stampede - Sunday, April 19, 4:05 p.m. CT

Game 3: #1 Sioux Falls Stampede at #5 Lincoln Stars - Friday, April 24, 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 4: #1 Sioux Falls Stampede at #5 Lincoln Stars - Saturday, April 25, 6:05 p.m. CT*

Game 5: #5 Lincoln Stars at #1 Sioux Falls Stampede - Tuesday, April 28, 7:05 p.m. CT*

Game 1: #3 Sioux City Musketeers at #2 Fargo Force - Saturday, April 18, 6:05 p.m. CT

Game 2: #3 Sioux City Musketeers at #2 Fargo Force - Sunday, April 19, 5:05 p.m. CT

Game 3: #2 Fargo Force at #3 Sioux City Musketeers - Thursday, April 23, 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 4: #2 Fargo Force at #3 Sioux City Musketeers - Friday, April 24, 7:05 p.m. CT*

Game 5: #3 Sioux City Musketeers at #2 Fargo Force - Tuesday, April 28, 6:05 p.m. CT*

*If necessary







United States Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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