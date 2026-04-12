Stampede Set to Face Lincoln Stars in Western Conference Semi-Final

Published on April 11, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Stampede will face the Lincoln Stars in the Western Conference Semifinals. The Stars advanced as the No. 5 seed after a 6-3 win over Des Moines in Game 3 of their first-round series earlier tonight. The Stampede enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and earned a first-round bye after finishing the regular season with a 43-16-3 record. It marked the first time in franchise history the Stampede have posted back-to-back 40-plus win seasons.

Sioux Falls posted a 5-1-0 record against Lincoln during the 2025-26 campaign. The last postseason meeting between the two teams came during the 2018 Clark Cup Playoffs, when the Stars defeated the Stampede two games to one in a best-of-three first-round series.

The Western Conference Semifinals is a best-of-five series beginning Friday, April 17 at 7:05 p.m. at the PREMIER Center. Game 2 will be played Sunday at 4:05 p.m. before the series shifts to Lincoln for Game 3 and, if necessary, Game 4. If a deciding Game 5 is needed, it will take place Tuesday, April 28 at the PREMIER Center. The full schedule is listed below.

Tickets for Games 1 and 2 are available now through the KELOLAND Box Office, Ticketmaster, or the Stampede office. The first 1,500 fans at Friday's game will receive a Stampede playoff rally towel, courtesy of Blackburn Foundation Repair and First Dakota National Bank. The first 1,000 fans will also receive a limited-edition Stampede Clark Cup Playoff poster.

At Sunday's game, the first 1,500 fans will receive a playoff towel, while the first 500 fans will take home a Stampede team poster. Pre-game festivities for both games include appearances by Mr. Twister, free face painting, a photo booth, and more.

The winner of the Stampede/Lincoln series will face the winner of the other conference semi-final series between No.2 seed Fargo and No. 3 seed Sioux City.

#1 SIOUX FALLS vs. #5 LINCOLN

Western Conference Semifinals

Game 1: Friday, April 17 - 7:05 p.m. | Lincoln at Sioux Falls

Game 2: Sunday, April 19 - 4:05 p.m. | Lincoln at Sioux Falls

Game 3: Friday, April 24 - 7:05 p.m. | Sioux Falls at Lincoln

Game 4: Saturday, April 25 - 6:05 p.m. | Sioux Falls at Lincoln*

Game 5: Tuesday, April 28 - 7:05 p.m. | Lincoln at Sioux Falls*

*If necessary







United States Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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