Tony Gasparini Named USHL GM of the Year

Published on April 23, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Tony Gasparini of the Sioux Falls Stampede has been named United States Hockey League (USHL) General Manager of the Year, the league announced Thursday.

All end-of-season league award winners were nominated and voted upon by team general managers.

The Stampede finished at the top of the Western Conference with a well-balanced roster that featured a veteran presence, an injection of offense, and tremendous goaltending, finishing 43-16-3-0. Thomas Zocco, an offseason add, and Logan Renkowski, a returner, were the top scorers for the Stampede, but it was their well-rounded attack that put them in an elite class. Brent Solomon (DET) posted 53 points in his first USHL season, while 2026 NHL Draft prospect Cooper Soller and 17-year-old defenseman Jake Prunty had 49 and 37-point seasons, respectively. Solomon and Soller were drafted by Sioux Falls in 2024, and Prunty joined the Herd to make an immediate impact after being picked in last year's Phase I Draft. In net, Gasparini's selection of Lindards Feldbergs in the 12th round of the Phase II Draft paid dividends as the Latvian goalie posted a league-best 35 wins to pair with a 2.51 goals against average and .910 save percentage. Sioux Falls also made in-season acquisitions to bolster its roster, adding Tobias Öhman from the Chicago Steel and Brock Schultz from the Waterloo Black Hawks, among others, in preparation for a playoff run.

Recent winners of the USHL GM of the Year include Nick Fabrizio (Lincoln Stars), Cary Eades (Fargo Force), and Bryn Chyzyk (Dubuque Fighting Saints). This marks the second GM of the Year award for the Stampede, previously winning in the 1999-2000 season with Bob Motzo.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2026

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