Five-Goal Third Period See Lumberjacks Fall, 4-1. Sets up Must-Win Game 4 on Saturday

Published on May 8, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MIDDLETON, WI - Game three of the Eastern Conference Final brought a much different vibe than the opening two games between the Muskegon Lumberjacks and Madison Capitols. No goals in the first two periods were followed up by a five-goal third period, including a pair of empty net goals for Madison, who picked up a 4-1 win.

Netminding was the key to the game for both teams as Carl Axelsson (Danderyd, SWE) (6-4) and Caleb Heil (7-2) each made key saves throughout the game to keep the score tight.

The first goal didn't come until 51 minutes into the action, the 11:20 mark of the third period. Gustavs Griva sent the puck from the near corner of the Jacks' zone to Chris Baird-Gajdos on the wall. A pass to Nolen Geerdes on the far side of the blue line was met by a heavy slapshot to the top corner of the net. Geerdes' fourth goal of the playoffs is his 10th point, leading USHL defensemen in the postseason.

A few moments later, at the 16:46 mark, the Jacks responded to tie the game 1-1. Melvin Novotny (Stockholm, SWE) intercepted a breakout pass at the near side of the Madison zone and skated towards the goal. Novotny slid a pass to Niles Benson (Tampa, FL) in the low slot, which sent Heil out of position, allowing Benson a nearly empty net to shoot at for his third goal of the playoffs.

It took just 54 seconds for the Caps to regain the lead 2-1. Caleb Pittsley received a pass from John Stout, sending him into the offensive zone on a breakaway. Pittsley moved across the crease from the far side to the near circle and lifted the puck on his backhand to the back of the net to put Madison back out front.

A pair of empty net goals 30 seconds apart from Tyden Bergeson and Sam Kappell extended the lead to 4-1 and put an end to game three.

The series continues on Saturday night with game four at Bob Suter's Legacy20 Arena. The Lumberjacks need a win to force game five. A Madison win ends the series and the Lumberjacks' season. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:05 pm ET (7:05 pm CT) and can be found on FloHockey and the Lumberjacks Hockey Network presented by the Gray Supply Corp.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2026

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