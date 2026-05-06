Clark Cup Playoffs Third Round Preview: Conference Finals Shifts to Madison, Tied 1-1

Published on May 6, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MIDDLETON, WI - After a unique week in which USHL teams briefly shifted their focus from the Clark Cup Playoffs to the league's annual two-day draft, attention now returns to the ice for the Conference Finals, with both series tied 1-1.

The Eastern Conference Finals shift to Wisconsin as the Muskegon Lumberjacks and Madison Capitols face off at Bob Suter's Legacy20 Arena. Meanwhile, in the Western Conference, the Sioux Falls Stampede and Fargo Force continue their series at Scheels Arena.

Series Preview: Race to Two

The 2026 Clark Cup Playoffs have delivered a little bit of everything. High-scoring games, tight defensive battles, physical play, and plenty of edge-of-your-seat moments. That trend has continued in the Eastern Conference Final between the fifth-seeded Muskegon Lumberjacks and sixth-seeded Madison Capitols, two teams that have taken very different paths to get here.

On paper, the series leans heavily toward Muskegon. But playoff hockey isn't played on paper. It's played on the ice. Through two games of this best-of-five series, things have been anything but lopsided.

The biggest reason for the deadlock has been goal tending. Madison has leaned on Caleb Heil throughout the postseason, and he has responded with one of the most impressive stretches of any net minder in the playoffs. Heil has faced a playoff-high 293 shots in eight games. An average of 36.5 per night, well ahead of the next closest goaltenders, including Lincoln's Charles Menard (202) and Muskegon's Carl Axelsson (Danderyd, SWE) (201). Despite the heavy workload, Heil leads the playoffs with a 1.45 goals-against average and a .959 save percentage.

Madison's style has been unconventional but effective. The Capitols average just 18.75 shots per game, the lowest in the postseason, while allowing 36.88 shots against, the highest. Yet they've turned that formula into a 6-2 record, thanks largely to their goaltender.

Game 1 followed that script perfectly. Muskegon controlled the shot chart, out shooting Madison 40-22, and grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second period on a goal from Ty Bergeron (Flat Rock, MI). But the Capitols surged late. Jackson Nevers tied the game early in the third, and Tyden Bergeson scored the game-winner with just 56 seconds remaining to give Madison a 2-1 victory.

In Game 2, the Lumberjacks flipped the result while maintaining their shot advantage. Madison struck first on its opening shot, with Stephen Cover finding the back of the net. Muskegon answered quickly, as Carter Amico (Westbrook, ME) netted his first goal of the playoffs.

The Lumberjacks took control in the second period. Jack Christ (Chaska, MN) gave Muskegon a 2-1 lead, and Drew Stewart (Minnetonka, MN) extended it to 3-1. Madison responded late in the period with a goal from Michael Tang to make it 3-2 heading into the third.

The Capitols tied the game with eight minutes remaining on a goal by Lucas Prud'homme, but Muskegon had the final say. Carter Sanderson (Pierre, SD) scored the game-winner with four minutes left, and Rudolfs Berzkalns (Cesis, LAT) added an empty-net goal to seal a 5-3 victory.

Once again, the numbers told a familiar story. Muskegon dominated shots, 46-22, but this time broke through in key moments. Prior to the game, head coach Colten St. Clair challenged his top players to step up, and they delivered. Stewart and Christ each posted three-point nights, while Berzkalns and Amico contributed two points apiece.

With the series now tied 1-1, it effectively becomes a best-of-three. Games 3 and 4 shift to Bob Suter's Legacy20 Arena, giving Madison home-ice advantage for two of the potential final three games.

It's a situation the Lumberjacks know well. In the first round, they went on the road and swept a pair of games in Cedar Rapids. In the second round, they split the opening two games in Dubuque before returning to ImOn Arena to win a decisive Game 5.

Keys to the Series

Flex Your Muscles

The Lumberjacks boast four of the top 10 scorers and the most productive offense in the USHL Playoffs heading into the second week of the Conference Finals. Against a defensively structured Madison team, Muskegon's best path is to lean into that strength. Push the pace, generate volume, and turn the series into a high-scoring game.

Play a Full 60 Minutes

Through the first two games, the Lumberjacks have controlled much of the opening 40 minutes, only to see Madison surge in the third period. To secure wins on the road, Muskegon needs a complete effort. Strong starts paired with equally strong finishes.

Don't Look Past the Series

With a second straight trip to the Clark Cup Final within reach, the focus must remain on the present. The Lumberjacks can't afford to look ahead. They need a disciplined, all-in approach against Madison this weekend. Anything less risks a quiet trip home and an early start to the offseason.

Over the Airwaves

FloHockey is the official live stream partner of the Muskegon Lumberjacks. Follow along all season long on FloHockey, or with a free internet radio feed available on Mixlr and the Lumberjacks Hockey Network presented by Gray Supply Corp, with Voice of the Jacks, Ezra Gennello.

Thirty minutes to puck drop every game day, tune into the Pregame Show on Facebook Live. New for this season, the whole pregame show will be available on FloHockey before all Lumberjacks home games.

Eastern Conference Finals Schedule

Game Three | Fri. May 8 | 8:05 pm ET | Bob Suter's Legacy20 Arena | Middleton, WI

Game Four | Sat. May 9 | 8:05 pm ET | Bob Suter's Legacy20 Arena | Middleton, WI

Game Five | Mon. May 11 | 7:00 pm ET | Trinity Health Arena | Muskegon, MI*

*If Necessary







United States Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.