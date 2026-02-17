Fireflies Unveil Battle at BullStreet Pre-Game Plaza Party

Published on February 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Segra Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) Segra Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies announced details for its Battle at BullStreet pre-game plaza party event today. Prior to the 3:00 Clemson vs. South Carolina baseball game at Segra Park, the plaza located on the corner of Boyce and Freed Streets will host festivities featuring live music, drinks and the highly-anticipated Midlands' debut of Cousins Maine Lobster Truck.

The event will start at noon. A game ticket is not required for the pre-game plaza party. Attendees will be required to enter through security checkpoints to gain access to the plaza and the standard stadium clear bag policies will be in place.

Cousins Maine Lobster Truck will be housed on the plaza. The industry-leading fast-casual lobster roll brand was founded in 2012 and gained renown after being featured on the Shark Tank television show. Cousins Maine Lobster serves hot, buttery lobster rolls, lobster tots, lobster tacos and lobster grilled cheese sourced from Maine. They operate over 75 trucks across the country.

Cousins Maine Lobster Truck will remain open during and after the annual rivalry game between the two South Carolina schools.

DJ Roy Neptune will headline the music for the pre-game plaza party. He has been performing in the Southeast since 2013 and his influence stems from a blend of classic and punk rock, hip-hop, R&B, soul, blues, bluegrass/folk, disco, dancehall music, EDM and reggaeton. In 2017, DJ Roy Neptune was nominated for the South Carolina Underground Music Award for New DJ of the Year.

Attendees aged 21-and-over will be able to purchase alcoholic beverages from portable concessions stands during the event. The Fireflies will have $5 16 oz cans of Budweiser, Bud Light and Michelob Ultra available during the pre-game party. Fans can also enjoy limited concessions items during the pre-game party including hot dogs and bratwurst.

Fans can also play tailgating games like cornhole and bucketball while at the pre-game party. Kids can enjoy face painting and balloon artists that will be stationed at the event as well.

Gates for entry into Segra Park will start at 1:30 pm.

The Columbia Fireflies open its historic 10th anniversary season Tuesday, April 7, against their in-state rival, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

For season ticket memberships or ticket information, please visit www.ColumbiaFireflies.com.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from February 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.