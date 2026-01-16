Noworyta's Return Highlights Fireflies 2026 Coaching Staff

Published on January 16, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - Manager David Noworyta is returning to tThe Midlands for a second season at the helm of The Columbia Fireflies. In his first season as a manager, he led The Fireflies to the team's first playoff berth and a Carolina League South Division Championship. Noworyta headlines Columbia's 2026 Coaching staff, which the team announced in conjunction with The Kansas City Royals today.

A familiar field staff joins Noworyta this year. Both pitching coaches, Julio Pimental and Taylor Bloye, will also return to The Midlands in 2026 along with hitting coach Ramon Castro. Castro is joined by Chris Nelson as a second hitting coach. Nelson was The Fireflies' Assistant Hitting Coach in 2022. The team will also welcome back Strength and Conditioning Coach Bryce Hall, Athletic Trainer Kazuma Fukuzumi and Clubhouse Operations Coordinator Joey Zito. This year Makenzie Stills will be the Player Development Trainee and Christian Vickers will serve as the Nutrition Fellow for The Fireflies.

"I am grateful to come back and manage in Columbia," manager David Noworyta said. "Last season was very special and it took a full team effort from the fans, grounds crew, vendors, players and staff to make it happen. I look forward to seeing everyone out at Segra Park soon!"

Noworyta led The Fireflies to a 36-30 record to clinch a First-Half South Division Championship in 2025. After that, The Fireflies swept The Myrtle Beach Pelicans in the South Division Championship Series to punch their ticket to The Carolina League Championship Series against Lynchburg. Columbia split the first two games with the Hillcats to force a winner-take-all game three at Segra Park. Lynchburg claimed game three over Columbia, 8-2, to take home the league championship

Noworyta has coached within The Kansas City Royals organization since 2022. He started as The Quad Cities River Bandits assistant hitting coach in 2022 before moving to Omaha for a pair of seasons. He first served as the club's bench coach in 2023 and then was the assistant hitting coach in 2024. Noworyta played in The Tigers organization in 2018 and 2019, climbing to the Florida State League as a catcher before he was released in 2020. He then finished his playing career in Independent Baseball with The Billings Mustangs of the Pioneer League, where he played with Bloye.

"We saw what this group was able to accomplish last season," Fireflies President Brad Shank said. "They brought the most exciting summer of baseball we've seen at Segra Park. Now that they've had a year of working together under their belt, I think the sky is the limit for this group."

Pimental has coached in The Royals farm system since 2018. He worked in The Dominican Republic Academy from 2018-2020 and then was The Pitching Coach for The Arizona Complex Royals from 2021-2024 before coming to Columbia. Last year, he mentored Fireflies pitcher David Shields to earn Carolina League Pitcher of the Year through his first professional campaign.

Bloye signed with The Royals as an undrafted free agent during the 2021 season where he pitched 14.2 innings over eight games with The Fireflies. The righty came back to Columbia in 2023, where he served as the assistant pitching coach to John Habyan. The next year, he occupied the same role in Quad Cities under Derrick Lewis. In 2025, Bloye was named a pitching coach for Columbia.

Castro is also in his second season with the Fireflies serving as the team's hitting coach. Castro has been with The Royals since 2015. He has served as the hitting coach of The Idaho Falls Chukars and the hitting coach of The ACL/AZL Royals joining the Columbia staff in 2025. The former catcher helped Venezuela win a bronze medal at the 2006 Central American and Caribbean Games.

Chris Nelson is coming back to Columbia after spending the 2022 season in Columbia as the assistant hitting coach. This will be his ninth season with The Royals organization. While on Kansas City's farm, he has made stops in the Arizona Complex and Northwest Arkansas. Nelson was selected ninth overall by The Colorado Rockies in 2004 before spending parts of five seasons in the big leagues.

The Columbia Fireflies open its historic 10th anniversary season Tuesday, April 7 against their in-state rival, The Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

For season ticket memberships or ticket information, please visit www.ColumbiaFireflies.com.







Carolina League Stories from January 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.