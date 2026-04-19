Pitching Combines for 18 Ks in 3-2 Win

Published on April 18, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Michael Lombardi

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Michael Lombardi(Columbia Fireflies)

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Darwin Rodriguez, Michael Lombardi and Henson Leal combined for 18 strikeouts as the Fireflies set down the Charleston RiverDogs 3-2 at The Joe Saturday night. It was the most strikeouts the Fireflies have had in a nine inning game since David Sandlin, Steven Zobac, Samuel Valerio and Eduardo Herrera combined for 20 strikeouts here at The Joe April 14, 2023 in a 4-1 win over Charleston.

Darwin Rodriguez kept the starting rotation's streak alive with a four-inning scoreless start Saturday. The southpaw struck out six RiverDogs and only allowed one hit before passing the ball to Michael Lombardi and Columbia's bullpen.

After that, Michael Lombardi (W, 1-0) put together a historic performance for the Fireflies. He punched out 11 batters in four scoreless innings to keep Columbia in front 3-2. It was the most strikeouts for a single pitcher in a single game for Columbia since David Sandlin had 11 strikeouts April 26, 2023. The only out Lombardi recorded that wasn't a strikeout was a Homer Bush Jr. ground out to short in the fifth inning.

Henson Leal (S, 2) worked around a pair of runs in the ninth inning to earn his second save this season. He's the first Fireflies pitcher to two saves in 2026.

It took until the sixth inning, but the Fireflies were able to hop on the board first for their sixth-consecutive game. Sean Gamble drew a lead-off walk for the Fireflies and then Josh Hammond shot a single into right field to put runners on first and second for Brooks Bryan. Bryan laced a double to left to plate Gamble to give Columbia a 1-0 lead. Then Hyungchan Um rolled a single between third and short to bring around Hammond to double the advantage. Bryan later scored on a double play to make it 3-0 before the end of the sixth frame.

The Fireflies close out their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tomorrow night at The Joe at 5:05 pm. RHP Jose Gutierrez (0-1, 7.71 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Aidan Cremarosa (1-0, 4.50 ERA).

Columbia returns home to Segra Park for a six-game series with the Augusta GreenJackets from April 21-26. The team will host Princesses and Pirates Night with a fireworks display Saturday, April 25 and will be giving away a Fireflies 10th Anniversary lapel pin Friday, April 24. Buy your tickets starting at $6 at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from April 18, 2026

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