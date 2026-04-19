Shorebirds Drop Third Straight Game to Fred Nats

Published on April 18, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (4-10) suffered their third consecutive loss to the Fredericksburg Nationals (9-5) on Saturday night, falling 7-1.

The Shorebirds fell behind in the first inning when Luke Dickerson put Fredericksburg in front with an RBI single that scored Yeremy Cabrera from second base, making it 1-0.

The Fred Nats pushed two more runs across in the second on RBI singles from Eli Willits and Ronny Cruz, extending their lead to 3-0.

In the fourth, Fredericksburg's lead grew to 4-0 on another RBI single from Ronny Cruz. Moments later, Coy James hit a three-run homer, putting the Fred Nats ahead 7-0.

The Shorebirds offense had no answers for Fredericksburg starter Landon Harmon, who did not allow any runs over his five innings and struck out five.

With the score still 7-0 in the eighth, Delmarva ended the shutout on a wild pitch when Ortega scored from third to make it 7-1. That was as close as the Shorebirds would get as the Fred Nats secured a series victory with a 7-1 win.

Landon Harmon (1-0) earned the win as the starter for Fredericksburg, while Delmarva's Christian Rodriguez (0-1) took the loss.

The Shorebirds will try to close out the series with a win on Sunday, as Kailen Hamson takes the mound against Carson Fischer of Fredericksburg in a rematch of Tuesday's game. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from April 18, 2026

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