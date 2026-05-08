Shorebirds Win Second Straight over Salem to Take Series Lead

Published on May 7, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALEM, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (12-18) picked up their second consecutive win over the Salem RidgeYaks (13-17) on Thursday, winning 6-2.

The RidgeYaks plated the first run of the game in the first inning on an RBI single by Skylar King to go in front 1-0.

Delmarva responded in the top of the second with a two-out, RBI double by Félix Amparo, tying the game at one apiece.

In the fourth, the Shorebirds struck for four runs. Raylin Ramos got it going with a home run on the first pitch of the inning, his first long ball of the year, making it 2-1. Junior Aybar brought home two runs on an error by Salem first baseman Frederick Jimenez, extending the lead to 4-1. Braylon Whitaker concluded the frame with an RBI single, giving Delmarva a 5-1 advantage.

It remained a 5-1 Delmarva lead into the eighth inning until the RidgeYaks scored a run on an error with the bases loaded, making it a 5-2 game. However, Jason Shockley retired the next batter, keeping the Shorebirds in front by three entering the final inning.

DJ Layton provided an insurance run in the top of the ninth with an RBI double that scored Junior Aybar, putting Delmarva back up by four at 6-2.

Shockley retired the side in order in the bottom of the ninth to close out the Shorebirds' second consecutive win over the RidgeYaks.

Kailen Hamson (1-2) earned his first professional win in relief, while Jason Shockley (1) secured his first save in his Delmarva debut. Salem starter Christian Foutch (0-3) took the loss.

The Shorebirds seek a third straight win over the RidgeYaks on Friday, with Christian Rodriguez taking the mound against Barrett Morgan for Salem. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from May 7, 2026

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