Fireflies Work No-Hitter Through 7, But Fall 3-2

Published on May 7, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Michael Lombardi

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Michael Lombardi(Columbia Fireflies)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Fireflies didn't allow a hit over the first seven innings, but Kannapolis kept chipping away late and Columbia fell 3-2 in walk-off fashion Thursday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

The Fireflies were unable to score the placed runner from second in the top of the 10th inning. In the home half, D'eangelo Tejada sacrificed Arxy Hernandez from second to third before Darwin Rodriguez issued a wild pitch to Nathan Archer that allowed Hernandez to score to win the game 3-2.

Michael Lombardi kept the Fireflies starting pitching hot streak going. The righty worked five hitless innings with nine punchouts before handing the ball to his bullpen. Lombardi now leads the Carolina League with 39 strikeouts this season.

Columbia kept the no-hit bid going through seven innings. Darwin Rodriguez (BS, 1; L, 1-1) allowed a lead-off double to D'eangelo Tejada to kick-off the eighth and then a two out single from Billy Carlson moved Kannapolis within one. The Cannon Ballers tied the game in the ninth. James Taussig singled with one out to get the rally started. Then pinch runner Abraham Nunez came aroudn on a one out double from Marcelo Alcala to tie the game in the ninth.

The Fireflies broke up Riley Eikhoff's perfect game in the top of the fourth inning. Henry Ramos legged out an infield single to second to kick-off the frame. Next, Yandel Ricardo got a hot shot double off the glove of Kannapolis's third baseman. With runners at second and third, Josh Hammond slowly grounded out to third to plate Henry Ramos and break the scoreless tie. Later in the inning, Hyungchan Um singled to score Brooks Bryan from second to push Columbia in front 2-0.

Columbia continues their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tomorrow night at Atrium Health Ballpark at 7 pm. RHP Shane Van Dam (1-1, 5.09 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with RHP Max Banks (0-0, 1.73 ERA).

The Fireflies return home May 12 for a six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads. The homestand will include Touch a Truck Night, May 15 with big rigs throughout the ballpark and a hard hat giveaway for the first 1,000 in attendance thanks to E.F. Martin. The club will also host Star Wars Night presented by O.B. One Communications Saturday, May 16. Stick around post-game for a galactic fireworks show. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from May 7, 2026

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