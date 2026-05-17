Zue Walks It off in Front of a Sell out Crowd

Published on May 16, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies celebrate with Jhosmmel Zue after his game-winning hit

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies celebrate with Jhosmmel Zue after his game-winning hit(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Jhosmmel Zue played hero for the Fireflies with a walk-off two-run double that scored Stone Russell and Josi Novas as the Fireflies scored three in the 11th to beat the Hickory Crawdads 8-7 in front of a sell-out crowd of 7,542 at Segra Park Saturday night.

Russell rolled a double down the third base line to score Josh Hammond, who was placed at second to start the 11th frame. After that, Hyungchan Um drew a walk before pinch runner Josi Novas entered the game. Sean Gamble bunted the runners to second and third before a Yandel Ricardo walk brought Zue to the dish against reliever JD McReynolds (L, 1-2; BS, 3) with the bases loaded and two outs.

With two strikes against him, the designated hitter lined a double to right-center field that scored Russell and Novas to upend the Crawdads and win the game. It was the Fireflies first walk-off win since Tyriq Kemp hit a sacrifice fly against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans August 13.

Dash Albus (W, 1-1) pitched both extra frames for the Fireflies. The southpaw allowed the inherited runner to score in both extra innings after Hickory bunted the runner to third. In the 10th, Deward Tovar lined a single up the middle to break the tie and in the 11th, Hector Osorio got the single before coming around on a Marcos Torres double to give the Crawdads a 7-5 advantage.

The Crawdads tied the game in the top of the ninth inning. Angel Arredondo led the inning off with a homer to left to make it a 4-4 score off Jhon Reyes (BS, 2). That was the only run that Reyes allowed in two innings of relief.

Columbia grabbed their initial lead in the third inning. Connor Rasmussen set the table with a lead-off single before Henry Ramos banged a double off the left field wall to tie the game 1-1. Next, Stone Russell singled to score Ramos and flip the script. In the fourth. Roni Cabrera doubled and Rasmussen walked with one out to start the inning. Later, Ramos and Hammond hit back-to-back RBI singles that gave Columbia a 4-1 lead.

The Hickory Crawdads broke through first in the top of the first inning Saturday. Marcos Torres reached on a fielder's choice and then Paulino Santana and Estaban Mejia slapped back-to-back singles to plate Torres and break the scoreless tie.

After that, Jordan Woods was flawless. Columbia's starter retired the final nine batters he faced as he held Hickory to one run over four innings with three strikeouts before passing the ball to Henson Leal. Leal allowed a pair of runs over three innings in relief. It's the third time in Leal's last four outings that the reliever has worked at least three frames for Columbia.

The Fireflies close out their series with the Hickory Crawdads tomorrow night at Segra Park at 5:05 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-1, 2.16 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Hickory counters with RHP Evan Siary (0-1, 4.73 ERA).

Tomorrow night is Teacher Appreciation Night on a Kids Sunday Funday. Join us as we honor some of the Midlands' best teachers with Neon Apple Awards and after the game enjoy Kids Sunday Funday activities. Kids can run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge and we'll host a full-team autograph session thanks to E.F. Martin.

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Carolina League Stories from May 16, 2026

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