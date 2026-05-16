Vanek Extends On-Base Streak in 8-4 Loss

Published on May 15, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









JC Vanek of the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) JC Vanek of the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - J.C. Vanek went 2-3 for the Fireflies Friday night to extend his on-base streak to 17 games as the Fireflies fell 8-4 to the Hickory Crawdads at Segra Park. Vanek's streak, which began April 18, matches Josh Hammond for the longest on-base streak for the Fireflies this season.

Hickory drove ahead in the top of the sixth inning. Deward Tovar got a lead-off single and he moved to third on a Deward Tovar base knock up the middle. After that, Columbia turned two and Tovar came around on the play to grant Hickory a 2-1 lead.

They added their insurance in the seventh. Daniel Flames reached on a fielding error to kick-off the frame, then Cal Stark added a one out single to set the table for Hector Osorio. The center fielder launched his second homer of the series off Brandon Herbold to make it 5-1 in favor of the Crawdads.

Josh Hammond cut into the Crawdads' lead in the bottom of the seventh. He lined an opposite field homer to right to lead-off the frame. It was the shortstop's third round tripper of 2026 and made the score 5-2.

The two teams traded a pair of runs in the eighth inning. The Crawdads scored their runs on a bases loaded walk and hit by pitch. In the home half of the inning, Columbia scored two runs on a pair of wild pitches.

In the ninth, Deward Tovar smashed his eighth homer of the season to push the Crawdads ahead 8-4.

Columbia got on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning. After Stone Russell legged out a double to the right field corner, JC Vanek sliced a single to right to plate Columbia's third baseman to tie the game 1-1.

The Crawdads scored in the fourth. Paulino Santana hit a leadoff single and came around on a Marcos Torres double that clanged off the left field wall to break the scoreless tie.

Kendry Chourio finished the night with 4.1 innings of work and four strikeouts. He allowed one run off four hits and a pair of walks before the Fireflies went to the bullpen. Chourio met a strong match in Kamdyn Perry. Hickory's starter worked 4.2 innings and struck out six Fireflies. The righty allowed three hits and one run. Both pitchers earned a no decision.

Max Martin (L, 2-1) was on the hook for the loss after allowing one run over 1.2 innings. Brandon Herbold gave up five runs (four earned) over 1.2 innings before Randy Ramnarace closed out the game.

Michael Traush (W, 2-1) earned his second win of the season with 1.1 scoreless innings before Frank Martinez (S, 1) earned his first save of the season. The righty allowed three runs over three innings to finish the game.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Hickory Crawdads tomorrow night at Segra Park at 6:05 pm. LHP Jordan Woods (2-0, 1.73 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Hickory counters with RHP AJ Russell (1-0, 3.75 ERA).

Tomorrow night is Star Wars Night at Segra Park presented by O.B. One Communications. Join the Fireflies as they wear Mandalorian Jerseys and fight off the galactic Hickory Crawdads. The 501st Legion will bring live Star Wars Cosplayers at the game and there will be an incredible post-game fireworks show. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from May 15, 2026

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