Three-Homer Seventh Sets Down Fireflies Thursday

Published on May 14, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Andy Basora

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Andy Basora(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies surrendered three homers in the seventh inning and fell to the Hickory Crawdads 7-2 Thursday night at Segra Park.

Roni Cabrera got the Fireflies on the board for the second-consecutive night. Cabrera smacked a solo homer to left field in the second inning to break the scoreless tie.

Hickory landed a quick counter blow in the top of the third inning. Angel Arredondo reached on a fielding error from center fielder Sean Gamble and then Wady Mendez lined an RBI single to tie the game 1-1. Later in the inning, Yolfran Castillo got a two out single before he stole second. Then, Deward Tovar lined a base knock down the left field side to give the Crawdads their first lead of the series, 2-1.

The Crawdads received some insurance in the bottom of the sixth. Deward Tovar and Paulino Santana started the frame with back-to-back singles. A throwing error from Gamble trying to retire Tovar at third, allowed Tovar to come around and score, increasing the Crawdads lead to 3-1.

Jose Gutierrez (L, 1-2) finished the outing with a season-best five innings. The righty allowed two, unearned runs and struck out five Crawdads before he handed things off to Shane Van Dam. Van Dam, surrendered three homers and four runs (three earned) in the top of the seventh inning. Hector Osorio, Angel Arredondo and Yolfran Castillo launched the round trippers as the Crawdads took a 7-2 lead.

Andy Basora spun 1.1 scoreless innings and Dash Albus worked a 1-2-3 ninth to close out the game for Columbia.

The Fireflies made it a one-run game before Hickory's counter. Josh Hammond reached on a two out single and then Hyungchan Um lined an RBI triple to right field to make it 3-2.

Aidan Deakins (W, 3-0) earned the victory and finished one out shy of his first-career quality start. The southpaw went 5.2 innings and allowed a pair of runs in the start. Louis Marinaro spun 2.1 innings in relief before passing the ball to Luimy Munoz to close out the game.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Hickory Crawdads tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Kendry Chourio (0-0, 1.77 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Hickory counters with RHP Kamdyn Perry (0-0, 2.70 ERA).

Tomorrow night is Touch a Truck Night at Segra Park presented by E.F. Martin. Check out the big rigs on the concourse and get here early as the first 1,000 fans will receive a special hard hat giveaway. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from May 14, 2026

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