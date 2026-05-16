Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Hickory 5.16

Published on May 16, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Hickory Crawdads tonight at Segra Park at 6:05 pm. LHP Jordan Woods (2-0, 1.73 ERA) toes the rubber for the Fireflies and Hickory counters with RHP AJ Russell (1-0, 3.75 ERA).

Tonight is Star Wars Night at Segra Park! Join the Fireflies for a night of galactic fun including specialty Mandalorian jerseys, professional cosplayers and a Star Wars themed post-game fireworks show. Reserve your seats now at FirefliesTickets.com.

May the force be with you.

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VANEK EXTENDS ON-BASE STREAK IN 8-4 LOSS: J.C. Vanek went 2-3 for the Fireflies Friday night to extend his on-base streak to 17 games as the Fireflies fell 8-4 to the Hickory Crawdads at Segra Park. Vanek's streak, which began April 18, matches Josh Hammond for the longest on-base streak for the Fireflies this season. Hickory drove ahead in the top of the sixth inning. Deward Tovar got a lead-off single and he moved to third on a Deward Tovar base knock up the middle. After that, Columbia turned two and Tovar came around on the play to grant Hickory a 2-1 lead. They added their insurance in the seventh. Daniel Flames reached on a fielding error to kick-off the frame, then Cal Stark added a one out single to set the table for Hector Osorio. The center fielder launched his second homer of the series off Brandon Herbold to make it 5-1 in favor of the Crawdads.

IT'S OVER ANAKIN, I HAVE THE HIGH GROUND: The Fireflies starting rotation has the best ERA in Minor League Baseball this season. The group has recorded a 3-7 record combined with a 2.73 ERA over 151.2 innings through the first 37 games of the season. Fireflies starters have 165 strikeouts and have held opponents to a .209 ERA on the season. The next closest team is the Lakeland Flying Tigers, who have a 2.82 ERA through their first 111.2 frames this year.

ELIMINATING ALDERAAN: Michael Lombardi has been a master of the strikeout this season. Wednesday, he etched eight punchouts across four innings. All-in-All, Lombardi has the second-most strikeouts (47) in the Carolina League over 25.2 innings of work. Charleston's Aidan Cremarosa leads the pack with 49 punchouts this season. Jordan Woods isn't far behind the pace of the top two. Columbia's lefty is in third with 43 strikeouts in 2026.

KESSEL RUN IN LESS THAN 12 PARSECS: JC Vanek is hitting his offensive stride for the Columbia Fireflies. The first baseman has reached safely in 17-consecutive games, a streak that began April 18. It's tied with Kannapolis's Javier Mogollon for the fourth-longest active on-base streak in the Carolina League. Over the run, Vanek is hitting .340, but what's been most impressive is that he's averaging nearly a walk per game. After adding 16 walks, Vanek's on-base percentage jumps to .493 on the run. Vanek matches Josh Hammond, who reached in his first 17 games of the year. Columbia has three on-base streaks of 10 or more games currently. Brooks Bryan has reached in 14 straight and Jhosmmel Zue has made it aboard in each of his last 11 games.

DO OR DO NOT, THERE IS NO TRY: Stone Russell is in his second season as a super utility player for the Fireflies. The infielder has played third, second and first so far this season. Russell has played 31 games without an error this season, which is tied for the third-best mark in the Carolina League. Hector Osorio leads the way with a 33-game streak.

THIS IS THE WAY: Friday, Kendry Chourio continued his strong start in his second season in the Carolina League. The Venezuela native spun 4.1 one-run innings with four strikeouts in his last start. The righty was recently added to MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list. He is currently listed as the 87th-best prospect. With the news, 2022 Fireflies catcher Carter Jensen has graduated from Pipeline's Top 100 List and 2024 catcher Blake Mitchell currently sits in the 58 slot. It's the second time in three years Columbia has had an active member on the list.







Carolina League Stories from May 16, 2026

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Hickory 5.16 - Columbia Fireflies

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