Cabrera Slam Caps off Five-Run First in 8-2 Win

Published on May 13, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Roni Cabrera of the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) Roni Cabrera of the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies hung five on the Hickory Crawdads in the first inning as they won 8-2 at Segra Park Wednesday night. The Fireflies have now taken the first two games of their six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads.

The Fireflies hung a five-spot in their second-consecutive offensive inning to kick-off Wednesday's game. Josh Hammond singled between Jesus Lafalaise (L, 0-3) walks to Yandel Ricardo and Brooks Bryan. After that, the starter notched back-to-back strikeouts before JC Vanek drew a walk to score Ricardo to break the scoreless tie. Roni Cabrera came to the plate next. Columbia's outfielder blasted his second grand slam of the season 417 feet away to push Columbia to a 5-0 advantage. Cabrera has the Fireflies only two grand slams this season. The last one came in the first inning of an 8-3 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Sunday, April 12.

Ricardo kept the pressure on in the second. Columbia's shortstop shot a single to left field with one out and then stole to second to set the table for Hammond. The righty pulled a triple to right-center to plate Ricardo and push Columbia's lead to 6-0. JC Vanek hit a solo homer to left in the third to increase Columbia's lead to seven.

In the fourth, Ricardo got it done again. He legged out a one out double to right and came around on a wild pitch to make it 8-0 in favor of Columbia. Hickory got on the board in the top of the fifth. Paulino Santana hit a one out double and came around on a Yolfran Castillo single to cut Columbia's lead to 8-1.

Darwin Rodriguez worked 4.1 innings out of the gate. Columbia's starter allowed one earned run off four hits with four strikeouts before he handed the ball to Max Martin. Martin faced a pair of batters and induced a groundout and earned a punchout. Then Michael Lombardi (W, 2-1) closed things out for the Fireflies. Lombardi fanned eight Crawdads over four innings of one-run baseball.

Columbia continues their series with the Hickory Crawdads tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Jose Gutierrez (1-1, 4.21 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Hickory counters with LHP Aidan Deakins (2-0, 0.77 ERA).

Tomorrow night is Reverse Night on a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday. The Fireflies will do everything backwards-including wearing our road jerseys. Plus, fans can enjoy $1.50 Budweisers from concession stands. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTicket.com.

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Carolina League Stories from May 13, 2026

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