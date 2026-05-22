Fireflies Rally Late, Fall Short 5-4

Published on May 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Hyungchan Um at bat for the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) Hyungchan Um at bat for the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

AUGUSTA, S.C. - The Fireflies rallied late, with two runs in the seventh, but fell shy of the GreenJackets in a 5-4 loss Thursday night at SRP Park. It was Columbia's second-consecutive one-run loss. The club is now 5-12 in one-run games this season.

Augusta scored first for the first time this week. Tate Southisene lined a single up the middle to start the game then Alex Lodise cleared the left field fence with his seventh homer of the season. The round tripper gave the GreenJackets a 2-0 advantage prior to the second inning.

After that pair, Fireflies starter Denis Samudio (L, 0-1) settled in. The righty retired 10-consecutive GreenJackets and struck out five of those batters. Then in the bottom of the fourth inning, Tanner Smith walked on a 3-2 borderline pitch. Dalton McIntyre laid down a bunt for a single and Michael Martinez lined a single to left to plate Smith to increase the GreenJackets lead to 3-1.

Samudio closed out his debut with four innings of work and three runs on his ledger. He struck out six opponents, just one shy of his career-best.

Lodise struck again in the fifth. After Hayden Friese lined a lead-off single on reliever Dash Albus, Lodise pulled a 3-2 pitch over the wall in left for his second homer of the game. The two-run shot gave the GreenJackets a 5-1 advantage.

Columbia got one run back in the sixth frame. Sean Gamble pulled a lead-off single off Landon Beidelschies and then Josh Hammond reached on a fielding error at third to set the table. Hyungchan Um lined a single up the middle to score Gamble from second to cut the GreenJackets lead to 5-2. It was the catcher's second hit of the game and the third time he had reached base safely.

The rally continued in the seventh. Daniel Lopez was hit by a pitch with one out. After that, he stole second. Next, Henry Ramos drilled a ball to right field that played for a triple to score Lopez. Later, Sean Gamble grounded out to score Ramos to cut Augusta's lead to 5-4.

The Fireflies loaded the bases in the eighth inning, but Luis Arestigueta (S, 1) struck out the side to leave them stranded as the righty earned a two-inning save. Landon Beidelschies (W, 1-5) earned his first professional win. The southpaw worked 5.1 innings and allowed two, unearned runs before he turned the ball over to the GreenJackets bullpen.

Columbia cracked the score column in the top of the third inning. Daniel Lopez worked a one out double up the middle and moved up to third on a throwing error from centerfielder Dalton McIntyre. After that, Henry Ramos grounded out to second to plate Lopez to cut the lead to 2-1.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tomorrow night at SRP Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Kendry Chourio (0-0, 1.82 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Ethan Bagwell (2-0, 2.31 ERA).

Columbia returns home Tuesday, May 26-Sunday, May 31. The team will celebrate Margaritaville Night presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery Friday, May 29. The first 1,000 in attendance will receive a free Fireflies-themed Hawaiian t-shirt. After that, Saturday, May 30 is Super Villain Night. Take a walk on the dark side at Segra Park and enjoy a pleasantly evil post-game fireworks show. Reserve your seat today at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from May 21, 2026

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