FredNats Offense Explodes For 6th Win in a Row, Beat Fayetteville 12-8

Published on May 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Fredericksburg, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals exploded offensively, beating the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 12-8 to take game three of the series. A six-run 4th inning and a five-run 6th propelled the Nationals to their sixth victory in a row. The FredNats put up at least 10 runs for the 11th time this season.

It was a slow start at the plate, as the FredNats went six up six down to start the game. In the 3rd, Elian Soto, the younger brother of 2019 World Series champion Juan Soto, hit a double off the wall in left-center for his first hit, in his affiliated baseball debut.

While the FredNats came up scoreless that inning, they woke up, and stormed into the lead with a six-run 4th inning. Nick Hollified brought the first run across with a bases-loaded walk. Dashyll Tejeda then cleared the bases, picking up his first three RBIs of the season, with his first triple of the year. Jordan Williams then crushed a ball down the line in right for his second homer of the year to make it 6-2.

After going down 1-2-3 in the 5th, the FredNats exploded again in the 6th, plating five. After the first four batters reached, Luke Dickerson hit his fifth homer of the year into right field to make it 11-4. The Nationals added on one more run in the 7th on a Nick Hollified RBI single to make it 12-5.

On the pitching side, Alexander Meckley put together another solid start, allowing just two earned runs on five strikeouts in four innings. Meckley has now gone at least four innings in all seven of his starts this season.

Tomorrow, the FredNats look to make it seven wins in a row and six series wins in a row. RHP Mikey Tepper will get his third start on his MiLB rehab stint. He'll go up against RHP Charlie Weber for Fayetteville. First pitch in game four of the series is set for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from May 21, 2026

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