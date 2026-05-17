FredNats Win on Walk-Off Wild Pitch 6-5, Take 5th Straight Series

Published on May 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Fredericksburg, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals won another wild game, 6-5, against the Salem RidgeYaks to take the series. Fredericksburg has now won 5 series in a row and moves to 17-3 in weekend games this year.

It was a crazy one from the start, as both teams got on the board in the first inning. The Nationals' first run came from a Jacob Walsh RBI single. Walsh had 3 RBIs last night, continuing his red hot streak at the plate. In the 3rd, the FredNats added on another run as Jamison Jones hit an RBI ground home to bring home Luke Dickerson for the second time and put the Nationals on top 2-1.

The FredNats got some more insurance in the 5th, as Coy James hit a 426 foot home run, his 5th long ball of the season to make it a 4-1 game. Jack Moroknek then doubled and scored on a balk to make it 5-1 after five.

The lead wasn't safe for long, though, as Salem added on two runs in the top of the 8th, with back-to-back doubles from Ilan Fernandez and Enddy Azocar. That made it 5-3. In the 9th, two more runs came across for Salem to tie it, as the RidgeYaks had two cross home, without a hit in the inning.

With the game tied in the bottom of the 9th, Luke Dickerson and Coy James walked to start the inning. Jack Moroknek took a free pass, loading the bases. Dickerson then scored from third on a wild pitch for the FredNats to walk it off for the 4th time this season.

The FredNats are back in action on Tuesday against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. First pitch from SEGRA Park in North Carolina is at 6:35 PM. The pitching matchups are still TBD.







Carolina League Stories from May 17, 2026

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