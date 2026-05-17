Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Hickory 5.17

Published on May 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies close out their series with the Hickory Crawdads tonight at Segra Park at 5:05 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-1, 2.16 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Hickory counters with RHP Evan Siary (0-1, 4.73 ERA).

Tonight is Teacher Appreciation Night on a Sunday Funday! The Fireflies are giving Neon Apple Awards to some of the Midlands' best teachers and after the game, the team will host a full-team autograph session thanks to E.F. Martin and kids can run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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ZUE WALKS IT OFF IN FRONT OF A SELL OUT CROWD: Jhosmmel Zue played hero for the Fireflies with a walk-off two-run double that scored Stone Russell and Josi Novas as the Fireflies scored three in the 11th to beat the Hickory Crawdads 8-7 in front of a sell-out crowd of 7,542 at Segra Park Saturday night. Russell rolled a double down the third base line to score Josh Hammond, who was placed at second to start the 11th frame. After that, Hyungchan Um drew a walk before pinch runner Josi Novas entered the game. Sean Gamble bunted the runners to second and third before a Yandel Ricardo walk brought Zue to the dish against reliever JD McReynolds (L, 1-2; BS, 3) with the bases loaded and two outs. With two strikes against him, the designated hitter lined a double to right-center field that scored Russell and Novas to upend the Crawdads and win the game. It was the Fireflies first walk-off win since Tyriq Kemp hit a sacrifice fly against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans August 13.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation has the best ERA in Minor League Baseball this season. The group has recorded a 3-7 record combined with a 2.72 ERA over 155.2 innings through the first 38 games of the season. Fireflies starters have 168 strikeouts and have held opponents to a .209 ERA on the season. The next closest team is the Lakeland Flying Tigers, who have a 2.86 ERA through their first 116.1 frames this year.

ONE-TWO PUNCHOUT: Michael Lombardi has been a master of the strikeout this season. Wednesday, he etched eight punchouts across four innings. All-in-All, Lombardi has the second-most strikeouts (47) in the Carolina League over 25.2 innings of work. Charleston's Aidan Cremarosa leads the pack with 49 punchouts this season. Jordan Woods isn't far behind the pace of the top two. Columbia's lefty is in third with 46 strikeouts in 2026.

VICTORY FOR VANEK: JC Vanek is hitting his offensive stride for the Columbia Fireflies. The first baseman has reached safely in 18-consecutive games, a streak that began April 18. It's tied with Kannapolis's Javier Mogollon for the fourth-longest active on-base streak in the Carolina League. Over the run, Vanek is hitting .321, but what's been most impressive is that he's averaging nearly a walk per game. After adding 17 walks, Vanek's on-base percentage jumps to .479 on the run. Vanek's streak is the longest for the Fireflies since Milo Rushford reached in 19-consecutive games from July 8-August 16, 2025. Rushford's on-base streak was the longest for the Fireflies during the 2025 season. Columbia has three on-base streaks of 10 or more games currently. Brooks Bryan has reached in 14 straight and Jhosmmel Zue has made it aboard in each of his last 12 games.

RUMBLING RUSSELL: Stone Russell is in his second season as a super utility player for the Fireflies. The infielder has played third, second and first so far this season. Russell has played 32 games without an error this season, which is the third-best mark in the Carolina League. Hector Osorio leads the way with a 34-game streak.

CHOURIO CRUISES: Friday, Kendry Chourio continued his strong start in his second season in the Carolina League. The Venezuela native spun 4.1 one-run innings with four strikeouts in his last start. The righty was recently added to MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list. He is currently listed as the 87th-best prospect. With the news, 2022 Fireflies catcher Carter Jensen has graduated from Pipeline's Top 100 List and 2024 catcher Blake Mitchell currently sits in the 58 slot. It's the second time in three years Columbia has had an active member on the list.







Carolina League Stories from May 17, 2026

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Hickory 5.17 - Columbia Fireflies

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