FredNats Give Up 3 Runs Late, Fall to RidgeYaks 3-1

Published on May 13, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Fredericksburg, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals led through seven innings but couldn't hold on in a 3-1 loss to the Salem RidgeYaks. The pitching staff went 16 innings scoreless to start the series but couldn't keep a zero on the board.

The FredNats took the lead in the bottom of the third inning, as Eli Willits used his speed to score himself. The Nationals No. 1 prospect reached base on a walk, got to third by way of a hit and run, then scored as the ball got away from the third baseman. That was it though for the FredNats offense. They were able to get on base all throughout the game, putting a runner on in every inning, but a lack of extra base hit plagued the team. The FredNats put runners in scoring position in the 2nd-5th innings and the 9th.

On the positive side Carson Fischer delivered yet another stellar start for Fredericksburg. The RHP threw at least five innings for his fourth straight start. The U-Miami product allowed just four hits and walked only one with three strikeouts. Tucker Biven, Ryan Minkler and Cesar Rojas all also delivered scoreless frames.

The FredNats look to get back into the win column tomorrow. Opening day starter Leuris Portorreal gets the start for Fredericksburg. First pitch at Virginia Credit Union Stadium is at 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from May 13, 2026

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