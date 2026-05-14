Vartanian's Gem Lifts Jackets to Fourth Straight Win

Published on May 13, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, SC: Derek Vartanian took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, continuously holding the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at bay as the offense did just enough for a 3-1 win on the road Wednesday evening.

The win was Vartanian's first as a pro, and on the heels of his first professional quality start, Vartanian was even better against a lineup that had jumped out early last night. Vartanian retired nine of the first three batters he faced, and worked around three early walks to post five hitless innings against the Pelicans (16-17).

While Vartanian dazzled the beachfront crowd, Augusta (19-16) got on the board early against starter Pierce Coppola. Dalton McIntyre beat out an infield single in the top of the second, and took second on a hit by pitch of Dallas Macias. With both runners in motion, Hayden Friese welcomed himself back onto the roster with an RBI single in his first AB as a GreenJacket this year. A walk loaded the bases, before Coppola spiked a slider to the backstop that scored Macias and doubled the lead.

The Pelicans' first his would also lead to their first run, as Myrtle Beach was gifted a chance to start the bottom of the sixth via a leadoff error and stolen base from Alexis Hernandez. With one out, Michael Carico sliced a ground ball into right field, scoring Hernandez and ending Vartanian's chase for both a no-hitter and shutout. The starter punched out one more hitter, than handed the ball off to the bullpen.

Carter Lovasz came on and retired Jose Escobar to strand the tying run on base, and the GreenJacket bats answered back in the very next half inning. Augusta had been lulled to sleep by dominant reliever Mason McGwire, but McGwire left a two-strike fastball up to Alex Lodise, and the shortstop launched a solo home run over the wall in right to put the Jackets up by a pair.

Lovasz retired five more batters in succession, but it was Jaylen Paden who wrapped up the night and got the save. Paden did allow some traffic in the bottom of the 9th, with a two-out single and walk giving at least a bit of nervousness to the Jackets' bench, but Paden induced a game-ending groundout from Derniche Valdez to secure his third save of the year.

The GreenJackets have now won four games in a row for the second time this year, and won three straight on the road dating back to the previous road trip to Columbia. Augusta will try to extend this run of success tomorrow evening at 7:05, as they face off against the ultra-consistent changeup artist Dominick Reid.







Carolina League Stories from May 13, 2026

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