Cabral Excels as Augusta Comes Back to Beat Pelicans

Published on May 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, SC: The GreenJackets received the most brilliant relief outing of the year to date, as Aiven Cabral ate six innings and did not allow a run, allowing Tate Southisene to lead a comeback that gave Augusta a 4-3 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Tuesday night.

Cabral now is the Carolina League leader in wins, having picked up the winning decision in five straight games, the last four of which have been in relief. Cabral has taken on a piggyback role, and has gone four innings or more in every outing since hitting the bullpen. His brilliance is a key reason why the GreenJackets are a perfect 6-0 in Tuesday games this year.

Cabral's length was needed largely because of the Pelicans' ability to chase starter Logan Forsythe early. Myrtle Beach (16-16) totaled four hits and four runs against Forsythe with just four outs recorded, and sent him out of the game in the second inning. The Pelicans picked up RBIs from Michael Carico, Jose Escobar, and Alexey Lumpuy, and looked poised for a huge second inning before Lewis Sifontes came in and struck out back-to-back batters to strand the bases loaded.

Augusta (18-16) got on the board in the top of the second via a throwing error from catcher Logan Poteet, but that was all they would muster against starter David Bracho, who was brilliant in four solid innings. Bracho's night was highlighted in the top of the third, where he threw an immaculate inning with three Ks on nine pitches.

The Jackets threatened frequently in the middle innings, but came up shy of the big hit time and again while facing the bullpen. Augusta did cut the deficit to one against Hayden Frank, who committed a bases loaded balk, but Frank struck out back-to-back men to keep the Pelicans ahead.

Augusta finally broke through in support of Cabral in the 7th, as Southisene ended an eight-pitch battle by hammering a laser over the left field wall to tie the game. Southisene is now tied for the league lead in home runs with seven, and his 25 steals pace the circuit as well.

The winning run did not score until the top of the 9th, with Southisene once again at the center of it all. Reliever Victor Zarraga walked two men in a row to start the inning, and after a deep fly ball moved the go-ahead run to third, Southisene punched a single to the left side to put the Jackets ahead for good. Cabral worked a hitless ninth inning, put a bow on his career day, and handed the GreenJackets their third straight win.

Augusta is right back at it tomorrow in Myrtle Beach, with Derek Vartanian taking the hill after posting his first career quality start last time out. The Pelicans will counter with Pierce Coppola, who made his season debut last time out and tossed five scoreless innings.







Carolina League Stories from May 12, 2026

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