Bracho's Immaculate Inning Not Enough, Pelicans Drop Series Opener to GreenJackets 4-3

Published on May 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (16-16) fell to the Augusta GreenJackets (18-16) 4-3 in the opening game of the homestand at Pelicans Ballpark on Tuesday night. Pelicans RHP David Bracho (0-0, 3.42) tossed an immaculate inning in the top of the third, fanning Alex Lodise, Luis Guanipa, and Nick Montgomery of the GreenJackets to accomplish the feat. According to the Pelicans record book, it is the first time a Pelican has thrown an immaculate inning.

The score was tied 3-3 in the top of the ninth when Augusta took the lead. Junior Garcia and Cooper McMurray drew walks to leadoff the inning. After Joe Olsavsky was brought in to pinch run for Garcia, a lineout from Dallas Macias moved Olsavsky to third. The next batter Tate Southisene laced an RBI single to give the GreenJackets the 4-3 lead.

Augusta tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the seventh, courtesy of a solo home run from Southisene (7).

Myrtle Beach started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Alexis Hernandez walked and stole second base to start the inning. Following a walk drawn by Josiah Hartshorn, Michael Carico ripped an RBI single to give the Birds an early 1-0 advantage. Then Jose Escobar lined an RBI single to score Hartshorn and extend the lead to 2-0.

The GreenJackets responded in the top of the second. McMurray walked and then moved to third on a single from Macias. In the ensuing at-bat, McMurray scored aided by a throwing error on a throwdown to second base, trimming the deficit to 2-1.

The Birds scratched another run across in the bottom of the second. Eli Lovich peppered a leadoff double. The next batter Darlyn De Leon worked a walk. A batter later Alexey Lumpuy lined an RBI single to make the score 3-1.

Augusta started to mount their comeback in the fifth. Macias lined a double and then stole third base. After a walk and a stolen base by Southisene and a walk drawn by Lodise, a balk was committed which score Macias from third to make the game 3-2.

RHP Aiven Cabral 5-0, 2.48) received the win for Augusta. LHP Victor Zarraga (2-2, 4.29) was tagged with the loss for Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game homestand against the Augusta GreenJackets (Single-A Atlanta Braves) on Wednesday May 12 at 6:35 PM. LHP Pierce Coppola (0-0, 0.00) will start on the mound for the Pelicans. RHP Derek Vartanian (0-2, 4.44) gets the nod for the GreenJackets.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from May 12, 2026

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