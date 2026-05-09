Reid Tosses Gem, Lumpuy and Escobar's Extra-Inning Hits Lift Pelicans over Crawdads, 6-2

Published on May 8, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







HICKORY, NC - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (16-15) used a four-run top of the 10th inning to beat the Hickory Crawdads (17-14) 6-2 at L.P. Frans Stadium on Friday night. The Pelicans received a fantastic performance on the mound from starting pitcher Dominick Reid (0-2, 3.49). Reid tossed five shutout innings of one-hit ball while racking up six strikeouts and surrendering zero walks.

With the score tied 2-2 after nine innings, Myrtle Beach took the lead in the top of the 10th. Edward Vargas started the inning on second base as the extra-innings runner. Darlyn De Leon drew a walk to lead off the frame. The next batter Alexis Hernandez, lined a single to load the bases. A batter later Alexey Lumpuy ripped an RBI single to give the Pelicans a 3-2 lead. Then Michael Carico grounded out which scored De Leon to make the score 4-2. Jose Escobar followed with a two-run double to increase the Birds lead to 6-2.

The Pelicans started the scoring in the top of the second courtesy of a Darlyn De Leon (1) solo home run, which gave the Birds an early 1-0 advantage.

Myrtle Beach jacked another home run in the top of the third off the bat of Josiah Hartshorn (4) to extend the Birds lead to 2-0.

Hickory tied the score at 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth. Cal Stark worked a walk to start the frame. The next batter Hector Osorio (6) jacked a two-run home run.

RHP Jordan Henriquez (2-1, 4.76) received the win for Myrtle Beach. LHP Michael Trausch (1-1, 1.50) was tagged with the loss for Hickory.

Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game away series against the Hickory Crawdads (Single-A Texas Rangers) on Saturday May 9 at 7:00 PM. RHP Noah Edders (0-2, 4.12) will start on the mound for the Pelicans. RHP AJ Russell (0-0, 5.00) gets the nod for the Crawdads.







Carolina League Stories from May 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.