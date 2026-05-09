Walsh's Grand Slam Highlights Seven Run Ninth, FredNats Win Late Over Hill City 11-5

Published on May 8, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







LYNCHBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals scored ninth inning runs again in another dramatic affair, putting up seven in the final inning to jump in front and beat Hill City 11-5. With the win, the FredNats even the series 2-2.

After a dropped foul ball extended what would've been a five pitch inning for Leuris Portorreal in the first, Hill City took advantage with back to back extra base hits to move on top 1-0. The lead was short lived, however, with the FredNats answering for three runs, fueled by the middle of the order in the second. The FredNats added another run in the fifth, with Jordan Williams' bunt single coming in on a Yeremy Cabrera sacrifice fly, making it 4-1.

Friday's game had more late inning dramatics, however, with Jared Beck struggling with command in the seventh, Beck allowed three runs, including a final run coming in just before Dauri Fernandez was thrown out trying to extend his game tying single to a double. In the eighth, Cesar Rojas also struggled with command, walking two and allowing the go ahead run.

Now trailing for the first time since the first, the FredNats face Angel Perez, who was a perfect 4-4 in save opportunities on the season. Rafael Ramirez Jr. led off the inning with a double, however, plunging Perez into command troubles, as he hit Jordan Williams and walked Eli Willits to load the bases with no outs. Yeremy Cabrera then tied the game with a bloop single, before back to back walks gave the FredNats the lead and insurance. With the bases still loaded and no outs, now leading 7-5, Jacob Walsh swung at the first pitch and blasted his fifth home run of the season over the right field fence, capping a seven run ninth to give the FredNats an 11-5 lead. Cesar Rojas stayed out to finish the win for the FredNats, retiring Hill City in order.

With the win, the FredNats even the series 2-2, winning a game which saw a lead change in the ninth for the fourth time this series. The six-game set continues tomorrow, with game five at 6:30 p.m. RHP Alexander Meckley will pitch for Fredericksburg. Originally intended to face Hill City co-ace LHP Harrison Bodendorf (now on IL), Hill City will now throw RHP Will McCausland.







Carolina League Stories from May 8, 2026

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