Late Rally Falls Short in 3-2 Loss

Published on May 8, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Yandel Ricardo of the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) Yandel Ricardo of the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Yandel Ricardo had a two out RBI double in the sixth and a two out solo homer in the eighth, but it wasn't enough to overturn the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. The Fireflies fell 3-2 at Atrium Health Balllpark Friday evening.

Kannapolis started off in a flurry against Columbia. The first five batters reached off of starter Shane Van Dam (L, 1-2). Abraham Nunez tripled and then Javier Mogollon lined a single up the middle to make it a 1-0 game. Mogollon came around on a Stiven Flores base knock that doubled the Cannon Ballers lead with no outs. After allowing the first five to reach, Van Dam struck out the final three batters of the inning to keep the Fireflies within striking distance.

After the first five reached on Van Dam, the starter retired the final 12 batters he faced to Keep the score 2-0 heading into the fifth frame as he handed the ball to Jose Gutierrez. The reliever closed out the game with four innings of one-run relief. Gutierrez tallied half a dozen strikeouts during his outing. It was the second-consecutive night that the Fireflies got by with just a pair of pitchers.

Jordan Morales (S, 1) closed out the game for Kannapolis. He allowed two hits in the ninth, but kept the Fireflies off the board to earn his first pro save.

Columbia's bats got into the fray in the sixth inning. Roni Cabrera hit a lead-off single and moved to third on back-to-back groundouts. Next, Yandel Ricardo yanked a double down the right field line to plate Cabrera and cut the Cannon Ballers' lead to 2-1.

Ricardo wasn't done there. In the bottom of the eighth inning, he slapped an oppo-taco homer to the right field wall with two outs to cut the Cannon Ballers' lead to 3-2. It was the infielder's second homer of the series.

Kannapolis drove ahead again in the bottom of the seventh. Nathan Archer hit a one out single, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error from catcher Hyungchan Um. Later, he scored on a groundout from Javier Mogollon to give the Cannon Ballers a two-run cushion.

Max Banks was masterful again for Kannapolis. The righty has worked back-to-back quality starts. He held Columbia to one run off three hits over six innings before handing the ball to the bullpen.

Columbia continues their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tomorrow night at Atrium Health Ballpark at 7 pm. RHP Kendry Chourio (0-0, 1.65 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with RHP Truman Pauley (0-4, 7.49 ERA).

The Fireflies return home May 12 for a six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads. The homestand will include Touch a Truck Night, May 15 with big rigs throughout the ballpark and a hard hat giveaway for the first 1,000 in attendance thanks to E.F. Martin. The club will also host Star Wars Night presented by O.B. One Communications Saturday, May 16. Stick around post-game for a galactic fireworks show. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from May 8, 2026

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