Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Kannapolis 5.8

Published on May 8, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tonight at Atrium Health Ballpark at 7 pm. RHP Shane Van Dam (1-1, 5.09 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with RHP Max Banks (0-0, 1.73 ERA).

The Fireflies return home May 12 for a six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads. The homestand will include Touch a Truck Night, May 15 with big rigs throughout the ballpark and a hard hat giveaway for the first 1,000 in attendance thanks to E.F. Martin. The club will also host Star Wars Night presented by O.B. One Communications Saturday, May 16. Stick around post-game for a galactic fireworks show. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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FIREFLIES WORK NO-HITTER THROUGH 7, BUT FALL 3-2: The Fireflies didn't allow a hit over the first seven innings, but Kannapolis kept chipping away late and Columbia fell 3-2 in walk-off fashion Thursday night at Atrium Health Ballpark. The Fireflies were unable to score the placed runner from second in the top of the 10th inning. In the home half, D'eangelo Tejada sacrificed Arxy Hernandez from second to third before Darwin Rodriguez issued a wild pitch to Nathan Archer that allowed Hernandez to score to win the game 3-2. Michael Lombardi kept the Fireflies starting pitching hot streak going. The righty worked five hitless innings with nine punchouts before handing the ball to his bullpen. Lombardi now leads the Carolina League with 39 strikeouts this season.

STERLING STARTERS: This series the Fireflies rotation has kicked it into another gear. Across the first three games of the week, starters have combined to work 16.2 innings and have only allowed one earned run (0.54 ERA). The Fireflies starting rotation has been one of the best units in professional baseball this season. After the first four full series of play, the Fireflies rotation is 3-5 with a 2.96 ERA over 121.2 innings this season. Their ERA is the 5th-best in Minor League Baseball. The Quad Cities River Bandits lead the way with a 2.40 ERA over their first 112.2 innings as a group.

RUN TO DAYLIGHT: Michael Lombardi has been a master of the strikeout this season. Last night, he etched nine punchouts across five innings for his second-most in a single-game this year. All-in-All, Lombardi has a Carolina League best 39 strikeouts over 21.2 innings of work. Lombardi has the second-most strikeouts in Single-A this year, just behind Bradenton's Seth Hernandez, who has wrung up 41 over 22 innings in his first five Florida State League starts this year.

ROCKING RUSSELL: Stone Russell is in his second season as a super utility player for the Fireflies. The infielder has played third, second and first so far this season. Heading into the series against the Kannaplis Cannon Ballers, Russell has played 25 games without an error this season, which is tied for the second-best mark in the Carolina League. Hector Osorio leads the way with a 27-game streak.

THESE BOOTS ARE MADE FOR WALKING: Josh Hammond earned the Fireflies Player of the Month Award in April after jumping out to a fantastic professional start. The infielder has adapted his game to keep his on-base percentage up in the month of May. Prior to Thursday, Hammond had walked in a league-best five-consecutive games dating back to April 30. After doubling yesterday, Hammond has now reached in 10-consecutive games for the Fireflies. It's Hammond's second-best on-base streak of the season. He started his pro career with a 17-game on-base streak. JC Vanek has the longest-active on-base streak for Columbia. The first baseman has reached in 12-straight games.

CHOURIO CRUISES: Sunday, Kendry Chourio continued his strong start in his second season in the Carolina League. The Venezuela native spun 3.2 one-run innings with four strikeouts. The righty was recently added to MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list. He is currently listed as the 97th-best prospect. With the news, 2022 Fireflies catcher Carter Jensen has graduated from Pipeline's Top 100 List and 2024 catcher Blake Mitchell currently sits in the 67 slot. It's the second time in three years Columbia has had an active member on the list.







Carolina League Stories from May 8, 2026

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Kannapolis 5.8 - Columbia Fireflies

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