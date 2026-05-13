Fireflies Blast Six Extra-Base Hits in 10-6 Win

Published on May 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Stone Russell of the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) Stone Russell of the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies bats started strong with two in the first and closed out with a five-run eighth as they beat the Hickory Crawdads 10-6 Tuesday night at Segra Park.

Daniel Lopez pushed the Fireflies to a 3-2 lead with his first homer of the season in the bottom of the fifth. Lopez skied a cutter 104.9 MPH to right field to earn his 10th RBI of the season. After that, Stone Russell kept Columbia's pop moving. In the seventh inning, Sean Gamble drew a lead-off walk and then Russell pulled a 370 foot homer beyond the right field fence to increase Columbia's lead to 5-2.

After that, Columbia pulled away in the eighth inning. Yandel Ricardo kicked off the frame with a triple to right-center. After that Brooks Bryan drew a walk and Hyungchan Um was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Sean Gamble. Columbia's center fielder punched a single through the infield to plate Ricardo and Bryan to put Columbia up 7-2. Next, Russell doubled to plate Um and Gamble. Russell came around on a Daniel Lopez ground out to give the Fireflies a 10-2 lead prior to the end of the inning.

The RiverDogs rallied for four runs off Jhon Reyes in the ninth before Brandon Herbold got the final out of the game for Columbia.

The Fireflies hopped on the scoreboard first in the first frame. Henry Ramos sliced a double down the left field line to set the table. After that, Brooks Bryan pulled a double to right field to plate Ramos and break the scoreless tie. Bryan came around on a Hyungchan Um single to right-center that doubled Columbia's lead to 2-0.

Hickory was able to counter. In the third, Yolfran Castillo ran out a bases loaded infield single to plate Angel Arredondo to make it 2-1. The next inning, Paulino Santana grounded out to first with the bases loaded to bring in Deward Tovar to tie the game 2-2.

Henson Leal (W, 2-2) calmed things down for the pitching staff. The righty retired nine of the 10 batters he faced and struck out a pair of Hickory Crawdads before handing the ball to Jhon Reyes in the eighth inning.

Yeri Perez got the start and worked two scoreless innings before walking three and allowing an infield single in the third. He left the game with one out and the bases loaded. Randy Ramnarace stranded the bases loaded with a strikeout and a groundout to keep Columbia in front.The righty allowed one run over 1.2 innings in relief before he gave the ball to Leal.

Moises Morales (L, 1-4) earned a quality start in his first start of the season for the Crawdads. He allowed three runs over six innings before the bullpen surrendered seven runs in the final two innings.

Columbia continues their series with the Hickory Crawdads tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. The Fireflies send LHP Darwin Rodriguez (1-2, 3.09 ERA) to the bump and Hickory counters with RHP Jesus Lafalaise (0-2, 3.27 ERA).

Tomorrow night is a CVETS Dog Days of Summer. Your pup can come to the game with you for free with your purchase of a lawn ticket. Fans can also enjoy $5 Whiteclaw Seltzers while at the game. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from May 12, 2026

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