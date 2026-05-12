Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.12 vs Hickory

Published on May 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies kick-off a series with the Hickory Crawdads at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Yeri Perez (0-0, 6.00 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Hickory counters with RHP Moises Morales (4-0, 4.63 ERA).

Tonight is a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday where fans can enjoy hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite for just $2. You can buy tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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WOODS TIES FRANCHISE RECORD, SETS 2026 MiLB MARK: Fireflies starter Jordan Woods was phenomenal over six perfect innings, but it wasn't enough as the Fireflies fell 3-2 to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Sunday afternoon at Atrium Health Ballpark. Jordan Woods dazzled fans at Atrium Health Ballpark with 14 strikeouts to 18 batters faced over a perfect six innings in his start. The 14 strikeouts are the most in an individual game in Minor League Baseball this season and match Luc Rennie for a Fireflies franchise record. Rennie punched out 14 vs Augusta July 22, 2018. The only other pitcher in Major or Minor League Baseball to notch 14 strikeouts in a game this season is Emerson Hancock, who struck out 14 for the Seattle Mariners against Kansas City May 2. The lead didn't last though. Dash Albus (BS, 1; L, 0-1) surrendered back-to-back singles to Abraham Nunez and Billy Carlson to kick-off the seventh inning before Javier Mogollon slammed his third homer of the season to left to push Kannapolis to a 3-2 lead. Albus, struck out the side after and then Andy Basora spun a scoreless eighth inning for Columbia.

STERLING STARTERS: This series the Fireflies rotation has kicked it into another gear. The Fireflies starting rotation has been one of the best units in professional baseball this season. After the first five full series of play, the Fireflies rotation is 3-6 with a 2.85 ERA over 135.2 innings this season. Their ERA is the 4th-best in Minor League Baseball. The Lakeland Flying Tigers lead the way with a 2.44 ERA over their first 96.0 innings as a group.

RUN TO DAYLIGHT: Michael Lombardi has been a master of the strikeout this season. Thursday, he etched nine punchouts across five innings for his second-most in a single-game this year. All-in-All, Lombardi has the second-most strikeouts in the Carolina League over 21.2 innings of work. Charleston's Aidan Cremarosa leads the pack with 49 punchouts this season.

VICTORY FOR VANEK: JC Vanek is hitting his offensive stride for the Columbia Fireflies. The first baseman has reached safely in 13-consecutive games, a streak that began April 18. Over the run, Vanek is hitting .333, but what's been most impressive is that he's averaging nearly a walk per game. After adding 12 walks, Vanek's on-base percentage jumps to .481 on the run. The Fireflies longest on-base streak this season belongs to Josh Hammond, who reached in his first 17 games of the year. Columbia has three on-base streaks of 10 or more games currently. Roni Cabrera has reached in 11 straight and Brooks Bryan has made it aboard in each of his last 10 games.

ROCKING RUSSELL: Stone Russell is in his second season as a super utility player for the Fireflies. The infielder has played third, second and first so far this season. Heading into the series against the Kannaplis Cannon Ballers, Russell has played 27 games without an error this season, which is tied for the fourth-best mark in the Carolina League. Hector Osorio leads the way with a 30-game streak.

CHOURIO CRUISES: Saturday, Kendry Chourio continued his strong start in his second season in the Carolina League. The Venezuela native spun 4.0 two-run innings with three strikeouts in his last start Saturday. The righty was recently added to MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list. He is currently listed as the 87th-best prospect. With the news, 2022 Fireflies catcher Carter Jensen has graduated from Pipeline's Top 100 List and 2024 catcher Blake Mitchell currently sits in the 58 slot. It's the second time in three years Columbia has had an active member on the list.







Carolina League Stories from May 12, 2026

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