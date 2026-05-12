Big-League Experience Joins RiverDogs Roster as Driscoll and Mesa Jr. Begin Rehab Assignments

Published on May 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, S.C. - The Tampa Bay Rays announced that catcher Logan Driscoll and outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. will begin minor-league rehab assignments with the Charleston RiverDogs beginning on Tuesday night.

"We are looking forward to having these guys here," said RiverDogs manager Danny Mendick. "They're great baseball players that will help us and help teach our players."

Driscoll was selected 76th overall by the San Diego Padres in the 2019 draft and was acquired by Tampa Bay alongside Manuel Margot in February of 2020. The backstop appeared in 30 games for the RiverDogs in 2021, batting .324 with four homers and 15 runs batted in.

The Colorado native was called up to the big leagues in September of 2024. Over 15 games for the Rays, he notched six hits and blasted one homer - a two-run shot in Cleveland versus the Guardians on September 13.

Over four games rehabbing with the Florida Complex League Rays last week, he went 5-for-9 with two runs batted in.

Mesa Jr. opened the 2026 season with Triple-A Durham, slashing .323/.417/.565 with two homers before being placed on the injured list on April 22.

The outfielder spent the previous six seasons in the Marlins system, reaching the Majors for a 16-game stint with Miami in 2025. Over the stretch, he batted .188, with one homer and six runs batted in.

The Charleston RiverDogs begin a six-game series at Joseph. P. Riley, Jr. Park with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tonight. First pitch for game one is slated for 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:50 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.







Carolina League Stories from May 12, 2026

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