Fur, Force & Freedom: RiverDogs Announce an Action-Packed Week in Charleston

Published on May 11, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The RiverDogs return to Charleston for their fourth homestand of the year as they host the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers May 12-May 17 at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The exciting slate includes Purr at the Park, this year's first Military Appreciation Night and Star Wars Night. Additionally, as the RiverDogs celebrate America's 250th birthday, they will be providing unique giveaways to the first 250 fans at the park each night.

A full homestand itinerary is listed below.

Tuesday, May 12, 7:05 p.m. - Dog Day Tuesday, presented by Twisted Tea and Elanco; Retriever Day T-shirt Giveaway

Kick off the week with our third Dog Day of the year, where pups of all shapes, sizes, and breeds are invited to join the fun! This time, we're putting the spotlight on retrievers. Be sure to get here early as the first 500 fans through the gates will snag an exclusive "RiverRetrievers"-themed T-shirt, while the first 250 will also score a limited-edition red, white, and blue pet-waste bag holder. Enjoy $2 pup cups and 2-for-1 tickets as part of a week packed with unbeatable deals. Plus, your furry friends can compete all season long in our in-game contests for a shot at being crowned the "Goodest Boy or Girl of the Year," with the ultimate finale set for the final Tuesday home game. It's also the second week of Sysco's Behind the Plate Tuesdays, which spotlights members of the food and beverage industry.

Wednesday, May 13, 7:05 p.m. - Wicked Weed Wiener Wednesday, with 2-for-50-cent Hot Dogs, presented by SC250; Purr at the Park, Nurses Night

For the first time ever, the RiverDogs are welcoming cats to the ballpark! Bring your feline friends to enjoy exclusive cat play areas and scratching posts throughout the park. Litter boxes will be available, and all cats must always remain on a leash or in a carrier. The fun continues around the concourse with local shelters, including the Charleston Animal Society and Dorchester Paws, bringing cats and adoptable kittens for fans to meet. The RiverDogs will also recognize local nurses, with more than 500 in attendance, as we honor this year's Daisy Award winners.

As always, celebrate America's 250th birthday in unforgettable fashion with our "Hot Dog Palooza"! Presented by SC250, fans can enjoy a throwback deal featuring two hot dogs for just 50 cents, an offer unlike anything else in Minor League Baseball. The ballpark will transform into the ultimate hot dog celebration with themed games, fan-favorite character appearances, and opportunities to try our newest specialty dogs, all paired with festive patriotic drinks. Plus, the first 250 fans through the gates will receive a commemorative tri-corn hat.

Thursday, May 14, 7:05 p.m. - Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser; $1 Beers and Drink Specials, Summer St. Paddy's Day

Weekends in Charleston start early at The Joe with Thirsty Thursday, featuring $1 beers and discounted drinks presented by Budweiser, celebrating the drink's 150th anniversary. This week brings back one of the year's favorite traditions with Summer St. Patrick's Day, complete with green beer and a live performance from DJ Wild Bill. Additionally, performances from an Irish pipe band alongside Irish dancers will take over the park. Make sure to wear green! On the field, don't miss the RiverDogs bringing back their fan-favorite Boiled Peanut jerseys for the only time this season, celebrating Charleston's signature ballpark snack. Plus, the first 250 fans through the gates will receive a drink koozie. Come early, grab a drink, and kick off your weekend with a party at the ballpark!

Friday, May 15, 7:05 p.m. - Boeing Red Shirt Friday, Fireworks Friday, presented by REV Federal Credit Union; Mental Health Awareness Night

Join the RiverDogs for a meaningful evening dedicated to raising awareness for mental health. Organizations from across the community will be on the concourse sharing resources and tools that support mental wellness, while the RiverDogs spotlight inspiring stories of strength and resilience throughout the night. The team will also take the field in special America 250 jerseys honoring those who serve, as we proudly recognize members of the armed forces during the game. Stick around afterward for a spectacular postgame fireworks show presented by REV Federal Credit Union, set to a soundtrack of positive and uplifting music. It's the perfect way to kick off your weekend with an unforgettable night of celebration, appreciation, and community.

Saturday, May 16, 6:05 p.m. - Military Appreciation Night, presented by Boeing

The RiverDogs are excited to celebrate Armed Forces Day with the first Military Appreciation Night, presented by Boeing, of the season this Saturday, honoring the brave men and women who have served our country. As part of the celebration, the team will induct two distinguished individuals into the RiverDogs Hall of Honor, recognizing their lasting impact on the Charleston community and beyond. This season, as part of SC250's celebration of America's 250th birthday, one of the Hall of Honor inductees will be a Revolutionary War-era hero, and this week we welcome descendants of Major General William Moultrie.

Fans will also have the opportunity to see a replica of the historic 33-star Garrison Flag that once flew over Fort Sumter, connecting America's 250th anniversary celebration to Charleston's rich military history. Throughout the evening, the RiverDogs will pay tribute to members of the armed forces with special in-game recognitions and patriotic moments, creating a memorable night dedicated to service, sacrifice, and country.

Sunday, May 17, 5:05 PM - MUSC Health Family Sunday, Star Wars Night

The RiverDogs and MUSC Family Health invite fans to travel to a galaxy far, far, away with Star Wars Night at The Joe. Enjoy Star Wars music, themed entertainment, and character appearances throughout the night. Young Padawans can take part in a special pregame Jedi training experience available through a ticket package, allowing them to choose between the light side and the dark side. Fans of all ages will enjoy the team's specialty Star Wars jerseys worn on the field during the game, with the Mandalorian and Grogu taking the spotlight. Throughout the evening, the jerseys will be available to bid on through an in-person auction, with winners taking home the game-worn uniforms off the players' backs. Kids can also stick around after the game to run the bases, capping off an unforgettable night of family fun and out-of-this-world excitement. Sundays always feature free parking and lots of fun activities for the kids!

Tickets for all games are available online at RiverDogs.com. For an upgraded experience, fans can purchase tickets to the inclusive, air-conditioned Segra Club.







Carolina League Stories from May 11, 2026

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