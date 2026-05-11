Aidan Cremarosa Named Pitcher of the Week After Historic No-Hitter

Published on May 11, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, S.C. - Charleston RiverDogs right-hander Aidan Cremarosa was named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week after his historic performance at Augusta on Friday night.

Cremarosa tossed the RiverDogs' first no-hitter since 2018 and became the first pitcher to toss a solo-nine-inning no-no in franchise history. He becomes the second consecutive RiverDogs arm to earn the award after Trey Pooser was honored last week.

The outing marked the first RiverDogs no hitter since August 6, 2018 when Janson Junk, Austin DeCarr, and Daniel Álvarez combined to no hit Delmarva when the organization was affiliated with the New York Yankees.

In the process, Cremarosa also became the first player in franchise history to complete nine innings since at least 2005. Throughout the evening, he fanned eleven hitters and faced one over the minimum after an eighth inning walk broke up the perfect game bid.

The outing also marked the first solo nine-inning no-hitter in minor league baseball since 2022. He became the first Single-A hurler to complete nine innings in a game since 2024 as well.

The righty was drafted by the Rays in the eighth round out of Fresno State in 2025. Across six starts this year, he has posted a 2.38 ERA and has fanned 49 hitters (second most in Single-A) with just five walks in 34 innings.

He is one of two pitchers in all of Major and Minor League Baseball to fan 45 or more hitters while walking five or fewer. His 9.80 K/BB ratio is 2nd in all of MiLB among qualified arms.

Cremarosa and the RiverDogs begin a six-game series versus the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. First pitch for game one is slated for 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday night with coverage available on MiLB.TV and the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.







Carolina League Stories from May 11, 2026

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