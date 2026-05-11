Yeremy Cabrera Named Carolina League Player of the Week

Published on May 11, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







NEW YORK - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) announced on Monday Fredericksburg Nationals OF Yeremy Cabrera has been named Carolina League Player of the Week for week six, May 4-May 10.

During the FredNats six-game series with the Hill City Howlers, Cabrera led a come from behind series win, as the FredNats took the final four games to take the series in Lynchburg.

During the week, Cabrera went 10-20 (.500 avg) at the plate, adding two doubles and two home runs, driving in six, walking eight times and stealing six bases. Cabrera held a 1.500 OPS during the week, with three multi-hit games and hits in five of the six games in the series.

Cabrera, in his first season with the Nationals after being acquired in the offseason in a trade with Texas, has won the award for the second time, previously being named Carolina League Player of the Week on April 20. Cabrera was called up by the Nationals to High-A Wilmington on May 11.







Carolina League Stories from May 11, 2026

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