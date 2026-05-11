FredNats Dominate to Win Series Over Hill City
Published on May 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
LYNCHBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals took the series by winning their fourth straight game on Sunday, taking the set four games to two over Hill City with an 11-4 win.
Early command issues gifted the FredNats offense, as Hill City starter Chase Mobley walked seven FredNat batters in his only two innings of work. After Yeremy Cabrera's leadoff double, four FredNats later walked in the first, with a sacrifice fly by Nick Peoples to make it 2-0. A Jacob Walsh RBI double added to the lead in the second inning, with a 3-0 FredNat advantage.
Luke Johnson entered in relief of Miguel Sime Jr. for the third, allowing just two hits over four innings of work out of the bullpen, pitching only two batters over the minimum and not allowing a run. A Jack Moroknek solo shot improved the lead to 6-0 in the fifth, before more offense arose in the sixth. Began by a Yeremy Cabrera single, Luke Dickerson smashed his fourth homer of the season, a two run shot. After a walk and a Jack Moroknek RBI double, the FredNats extended the lead to 9-0 in the sixth. In the seventh, the tenth run came from an RBI fielder's choice by Coy James.
Liam Sullivan entered to pitch the final three innings for the FredNats, allowing a run in the eighth and three more in the ninth, but keeping a large lead to earn a nine out save. In the top of the ninth, Rafael Ramirez Jr.homered off position player Yerlin Luis, with a his second over the last two games.
The game finished 11-4, with the FredNats winning their fourth straight to win the series. With the victory the FredNats move a season high 13 games over .500 at 23-10, and hold a five game lead in the divisional standings. The season will continue on Tuesday, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch to kick off a six games series with the Salem RidgeYaks.
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