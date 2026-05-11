Woods Ties Franchise Record, Sets 2026 MiLB Mark

Published on May 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Jordan Woods

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Jordan Woods(Columbia Fireflies)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Fireflies starter Jordan Woods was phenomenal over six perfect innings, but it wasn't enough as the Fireflies fell 3-2 to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Sunday afternoon at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Jordan Woods dazzled fans at Atrium Health Ballpark with 14 strikeouts to 18 batters faced over a perfect six innings in his start. The 14 strikeouts are the most in an individual game in Minor League Baseball this season and match Luc Rennie for a Fireflies franchise record. Rennie punched out 14 vs Augusta July 22, 2018. The only other pitcher in Major or Minor League Baseball to notch 14 strikeouts in a game this season is Emerson Hancock, who struck out 14 for the Seattle Mariners against Kansas City May 2.

The lead didn't last though. Dash Albus (BS, 1; L, 0-1) surrendered back-to-back singles to Abraham Nunez and Billy Carlson to kick-off the seventh inning before Javier Mogollon slammed his third homer of the season to left to push Kannapolis to a 3-2 lead. Albus, struck out the side after and then Andy Basora spun a scoreless eighth inning for Columbia.

The Fireflies broke the scoreless tie in the top of the sixth inning. Josh Hammond notched a two out single before Brooks Bryan cracked a double to left-center to plate Hammond and give the Fireflies a 1-0 lead. The next inning, Roni Cabrera singled and Jhosmmel Zue drove him home with a two out double that gave Columbia a 2-0 advantage.

Columbia kicks off a series with the Hickory Crawdads at Segra Park Tuesday at 7:05 pm. Both teams have yet to name their starters for the series.

The Fireflies return home May 12 for a six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads. The homestand will include Touch a Truck Night, May 15 with big rigs throughout the ballpark and a hard hat giveaway for the first 1,000 in attendance thanks to E.F. Martin. The club will also host Star Wars Night presented by O.B. One Communications Saturday, May 16. Stick around post-game for a galactic fireworks show. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from May 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.