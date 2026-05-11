Walks Cost Howlers Series Split with Nationals

Published on May 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







The Hill City Howlers dropped their first series of the season after losing to the Fredericksburg Nationals, 11-4, on Sunday afternoon.

The Howlers had split or won every series prior to dropping four of six to the 'Nats. The pitching staff combined for 12 walks, their most of the season.

The game spiraled from the Howlers early as Chase Mobley struggled to throw strikes. Four walks in the first inning helped account for three runs coming home, capped off by a Nick Peoples sacrifice fly.

In the second inning, the Nationals continued adding on. After a wild pitch scored Luke Dickerson from third, Jacob Walsh drove home another with an RBI double.

The Howlers did not pick up their first hit until the bottom of the fourth inning but failed to capitalize. Fredericskburg made them pay, as Jack Moroknek blasted a solo shot in the top of the fifth inning pushing the lead to 6-0.

Luke Dickerson tacked on two more in the sixth inning with a two-run home run to left field, extending the lead to eight. A third run would score in the inning as Moroknek doubled home another, making it a 9-0 ballgame.

The seventh a tenth run on the board for the Nationals as Coy James grounded into a force out, extending the lead to double digits.

Hill City finally cracked the scoreboard in the eighth inning as Dauri Fernandez grounded out, scoring Yaikel Mijares who doubled earlier in the frame.

Rafael Ramirez Jr. opened up the ninth with a solo homer off of a position player, moving the lead to 11-1.

The Howlers followed suit in the bottom of the ninth as Jose Pirela belted his fourth home run of the season early in the inning. Mijares doubled home another run before Robert Arias wrapped up the scoring with a sacrifice fly. The three runs in the inning provided a soft spark as the Howlers head on a road trip.

Hill City will travel down to Wilson to take on the Warbirds before returning home for a two-week stretch against the Salem RidgeYaks and Fayetteville Woodpeckers beginning on May 19. Tickets are available at hchowlers.com.







Carolina League Stories from May 10, 2026

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