Yerlin Luis Blast Walks-Off Fredericksburg for Second Straight Night

Published on May 6, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







Yerlin Luis delivered a walk-off solo home run as the Hill City Howlers downed the Fredericksburg Nationals 4-3 on Wednesday evening.

For the Howlers, it was the second walk-off win in as many days, after walking off the FredNats Tuesday night in a 4-3 win. It is their fourth walk-off of the season and the second walk-off home run.

The Nationals had a run taken off the board after Yeremy Cabrera was called out on an appeal at third after he appeared to have scored from second.

The Howlers used that to their advantage in the bottom of the inning as the first three hitters all reached and came around to score. Riley Nelson scored one with an RBI single before Yeiferth Castillo brought home another with a double. Nelson touched home for the 3-0 lead after a wild pitch.

Fredericksburg was quiet until the third inning when Eli Willits put them on the board with a solo home run. Cabrera followed suit a few batters later with one of his own, atoning for his baserunning mistake in the first inning.

In the fourth, Nick Peoples tied the game with a solo blast to right field, tying the game at three.

The game remained quiet for the next four full innings, as both bullpens were put to the task. The game finally shifted in the top of the eighth inning as Yeremy Cabrera was called out on strikes with the bases loaded to end the inning. He was immediately ejected followed by the manager Chris O'Neill, who was tossed moments later.

The game headed to the bottom of the ninth knotted up when Cesar Rojas entered for the Nats. Yerlin Luis stepped in and delivered a majestic blast off the top railing of the scoreboard in right field to walk-off Fredericksburg. For Luis, it was his first homer of the season.

The Howlers and Nationals will square off again on Thursday evening with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at City Stadium. Tickets are available at hchowlers.com.







Carolina League Stories from May 6, 2026

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